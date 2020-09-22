IPL 2020 - Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Tom Banton quarantine ends, available for IPL 2020 clash vs MI

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) CEO Venky Mysore announced on Tuesday (September 22) that all England and Australia cricketers will be available for their Indian Premier League (IPL) opener against Mumbai Indians (MI).

This means that all of KKR England and Aussie stars in Eoin Morgan, Tom Banton, and Pat Cummins will come out of quarantine later today.

The England and Australia players finished their limited-overs series in the United Kingdom, with England winning the T20I series 2-1 and Australia clinching the ODIs by the same margin. With the international summer done in the United Kingdom, all the England and Australia players landed in the UAE for IPL 2020 last week.

There was initial confusion over what the status of the England and Australia players will be as the quarantine rules in the UAE was for 14 days.

However, the clarification came on September 18. Since the entire series between England and Australia was played in the bio-bubble, moving from one bio-bubble to the other resulted in a relaxation of the quarantine rules.

There is a catch even here. In Dubai, the players who land there will be in isolation for 36 hours and then undergo a COVID Test. If it is negative, they can join the action immediately.

In Abu Dhabi, like it's for the KKR squad, the rules are different. The players who land there will have to be in quarantine for six days and Morgan, Banton, Cummins have all completed their quarantine and are thus available for selection.

Kolkata Knight Riders' first match of the IPL 2020 is on September 23 against Mumbai Indians and the availability of the trio will now be touch and go.