IPL 2020: Did Varun Chakravarthy give 'Thalapathy' Vijay tribute with new tattoo? Netizens seem to think so

IPL
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowler Varun Chakravarthy has caught the trending page after a recent picture of his went viral on social media. In a recent post by the Kolkata Knight Riders, fans spotted a special tattoo on Chakravarthy's forearm.
The 29-year-old mystery spinner has been in terrific form in the IPL 2020 so far and has five wickets in the six games he has played in.
However, in a recent KKR post on Twitter, fans noticed that Varun had a tattoo on his left hand, which presumably looks like the South superstar Vijay Thalapathy.
HERE IS THE POST:
As soon as fans spotted this, the picture went viral on social media with Vijay fans absolutely flooding the microblogging platform speaking about it.
HERE ARE SOME OF THEIR REACTIONS:
KKR return to action again in the IPL 2020 on Friday (October 16) in a critical match against Mumbai Indians (MI).
This will be the 27th encounter between the two sides, with Mumbai Indians holding a 20-6 head-to-head advantage from their previously clashes against each other. Going into the match, MI will be looking to overtake Delhi Capitals as the league leaders and maintain their run of good form.