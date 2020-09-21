IPL 2020 â€“ Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab involved in third tie

The IPL 2020 clash between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab saw the match heading into the Super Over as Marcus Stoinis dismissed Mayank Agarwal and Chris Jordan in consecutive deliveries to tie the match. In the Super Over, Delhi Capitals restricted Kings XI Punjab to two runs and Shreyas Iyer’s side comfortably won the match. However, this result was the third time in IPL history that Delhi Capitals as well as Kings XI Punjab were involved in a tied match.

Along with Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals, the other team to feature in three tied games of the Indian Premier League are Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders. There have been 10 tied games in the history of the IPL, with the first tie taking place in Cape Town in 2009 between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Delhi Capitals’ first tied game in IPL was against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in IPL 2013. At that time, known as the Delhi Daredevils, the match was tied at 152/7. In the Super Over, AB de Villiers smashed two sixes off Umesh Yadav to give the Delhi Daredevils a target of 16. Irfan Pathan hit a four and a six off Ravi Rampaul but the match was decided by Ravi Rampaul’s two wickets as they won the Super Over by four runs.

In IPL 2019, the game between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Arun Jaitley stadium was tied. Andre Russell had once again put Kolkata Knight Riders in a great position. In the Super Over, Kagiso Rabada bowled a perfect yorker to dismiss Russell and Delhi Capitals managed to win in grand style. In IPL 2020, Kagiso Rabada was take with bowling the Super Over and he responded with the quick wickets of Nicholas Pooran and KL Rahul as Delhi Capitals restricted Kings XI Punjab to two runs as they won the match comfortably.

Kings XI Punjab’s tied history

Kings XI Punjab’s tied history began in IPL 2010 when their game against Chennai Super Kings in Chepauk was tied. Rusty Theron produced a superb performance in the death overs and Kings XI Punjab held their nerve to win the match in the Super Over. In IPL 2015, Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals played out an epic tie with both teams tied on 191. In the Super Over, Shaun Marsh slammed three fours off Chris Morris as Rajasthan Royals were set a target of 16. Mitchell Johnson responded with a wicket as well as a run-out to give Kings XI Punjab victory.

This was the first time that Kings XI Punjab had lost in the Super Over of IPL and it was a bitter disappointment for KL Rahul’s side.