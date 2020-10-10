IPL 2020 - Delhi Capitals aiming to extend winning-streak ahead of Mumbai Indians clash

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will clash in the 27th match of IPL-2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday (October 11). This will be the 25th encounter between the two sides, with both sides winning 12 matches each on head-to-head previously against each other. Going into the match, DC's confidence will be sky high after winning three of their last three matches in the tournament. The Shreyas Iyer-led side is currently sitting at the top of the table after winning five of their opening six matches of IPL 2020. DC has been competitive on all parts of the game, from bowling to fielding to batting and their team spirit will be on cloud 9 after their recent 46-run win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Sharjah on Friday night.

Coming to Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma and his side has been pretty on and off throughout the tournament so far and have won four of their opening six matches of IPL 2020. MI's only two losses have come against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on the opening day of the tournament and against Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), after a dramatic Super Over bout. Against DC, the Mumbai side will be aiming to find some much-needed consistency from their batting line up and produce at a much consistent rate. Delhi Capitals are the side to beat in this year's tournament, who have only lost one of their matches - against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Team News

Delhi Capitals have had a pretty set side so far, however, Rishabh Pant was suffering from cramp during their clash against Rajasthan Royals. If his injury isn't that critical, DC is expected to field the same playing 11 that defeated RR by 46 runs at Sharjah on Friday. Rohit Sharma might be looking to make some fine tweaks to his side after Quinton de Kock finally found his feet in the tournament in MI's pervious match.

Probable 11s

Mumbai Indians - Quinton de Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Delhi Capitals - Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

Match details

Match: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

Date and Time: 11th October, 7:30 PM

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Statistics

MI and DC have clashed 24 times in the IPL, with both sides winning 12 matches each on head-to-head.