IPL 2020 â€“ Deepak Chahar back with CSK side after finishing coronavirus quarantine

Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad were one of the two players who was infected along with other staff members of the Chennai Super Kings franchise before IPL 2020. Although all were asymptomatic, Chahar and Gaikwad were taken to a different facility where they completed their extended isolation. Now, Chahar is back in the Chennai Super Kings squad and he will be gunning to make an impression for MS Dhoni’s team. In the official Twitter handle of Chennai Super Kings, Deepak Chahar is seen giving the thumbs up and the caption reads, “Deeback Chahar”.

Deepak Chahar will be a key component in the Chennai Super Kings bowling line-up. He is best remembered for taking the best figures in Twenty20 Internationals when he took 6/7 against Bangladesh in Rajkot. In that match, he took a hat-trick as well to join an elite list of bowlers.

Chennai Super Kings play catch-up

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni and his entire side are currently working harder than ever to put in the final efforts before the much-awaited tournament opener against Mumbai Indians on September 19 in IPL 2020.

Chennai Super Kings’ IPL 2020 preparations have been far from ideal. At the end of August, 13 members of their staff, including two players tested positive for the coronavirus. The mood was further not helped by the withdrawal of Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh due to ‘personal reasons’. The extended period of Chennai Super Kings’ lockdown meant that they became the last team to train for IPL 2020. However, when their second coronavirus case became negative, the team was given the go-ahead for practice. Ever since last Friday, Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings have been sweating it out in the nets with a recent video showcasing Dhoni, Shane Watson and the rest of the squad working hard.

Chennai Super Kings recently posted a video on their social media handles where Mahi, along with Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Ambati Rayudu can be seen putting in the hard strides ahead of the IPL 2020 kickoff.