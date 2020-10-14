IPL 2020: Death over changes game for Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals win by 13 runs

Despite a brilliant show by Rajasthan Royals (RR) bowlers, the batsmen could not chase down the total as they lost by 13 runs against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 30th game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Dubai International Stadium.

RR's bowlers in the death overs restricted Delhi Capitals to 161/7 as they scored just five runs in the 18th and 19th over respectively. Delhi Capitals collapsed from 132/3 to 161/7 in four overs.

Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer had revamped the innings of the Delhi-based franchise. In the last over, Jaydev Unadkat picked two wickets as the Shreyas Iyer-led side scored just eight runs in the final six balls.

Opting to bat first, Delhi Capitals got off to the worst possible start as Jofra Archer dismissed opening batsman Prithvi Shaw on a golden duck. In the third over, Archer again wreaked havoc as Ajinkya Rahane chipped a length ball to Robin Uthappa at mid-on.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer then joined Shikhar Dhawan in the middle and the duo stitched an 85-run stand to revive Delhi Capitals` hope in the match.

Dhawan smashed his 39th half-century in IPL. His knock was studded with six fours and two glorious sixes. Meanwhile, Shreyas played second fiddle and scored runs at a run a ball. Shreyas Gopal dismissed rampant Dhawan in the 12th over as Royals tried to bounce back in the game.

Shreyas too completed the half-century after accelerating in the latter part of his innings. He scored 53 runs in 43 balls before getting out in the 16th over.

The wicket of Shreyas reduced the scoring rate as Delhi Capitals scored just three and five runs in the 16th and 18th over respectively. In the end, the Royals restricted Delhi Capitals to 161/7 on the back of some fine death over bowling.

When RR came in to chase, it was Rajasthan's game till the halfway stage of the chase but after that, the Delhi bowlers showed what they are made of.

Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes did give a very good start to the side, but it surely wasn't enough. DC's Tushar Deshpande got his maiden IPL wicket in the form of Stokes who scored 41 runs. Buttler was sent back for 22 by the powerful bowler Nortje who rattled the stumps for him.

RR skipper Steve Smith, who came one down will surely have to do a lot of thinking about his form as he again departed after scoring just a run.

Sanju Samson and Robin Uthappa put on 25 and 32 runs respectively, but after their dismissal, there was nothing stopping DC. Rahul Tewatia's cameo of 14 too could not save his side this time.

Rabada, Nortje, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, and the debutant Tushar Deshpande all put on an exciting contest. They all changed gears and demolished the Rajasthan batting. Deshpande and Nortje got 2 while the other three got one each.

