IPL 2020: CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad halts KKR's playoff chase, MI first team to qualify in Top 4

Ruturaj Gaikwad's 72 off 53 helps guide Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to an eight-wicket win over the Playoff chasing Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

The victory has also lead to table-toppers Mumbai Indians (MI) to become the first side to qualify for the playoffs.

Presenting to you the first team to qualify for the playoffs of #Dream11IPL 2020 - #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/2Q1vhdlJPk — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 29, 2020

Sent into bat first, KKR got off to a steady start as openers Rana and Shubman Gill put on 48 runs inside the first six overs. Both batsmen eventually stitched together an opening stand of 53 runs, but finally, the stand was broken by Karn Sharma as he clean bowled Gill (26) in the eighth over.

Sunil Narine (7) was promoted to the number three slot in order to gather some quick runs, but the move backfired as he was sent back to the pavilion by Mitchell Santner, reducing KKR to 60/2 in the ninth over.

Rinku Singh was sent at number four and he along with Rana put together 33 runs for the third wicket. Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Singh (11) in the 13th over, reducing KKR to 93/3.

In the 16th over, Nitish Rana took Karn Sharma to the cleaners as the left-handed batsman smashed him for 19 runs. In trying to get some quick runs, Rana (87) perished off the bowling of Lungi Ngidi and as a result, KKR was reduced to 137/4 in the 18th over.

Dinesh Karthik came into bat next and he played a cameo knock of 21 runs off just ten balls and as a result, KKR posted a score of more than the 170-run mark. For CSK, Lungi Ngidi scalped two wickets.

Coming in to chase, Shane Watson and Gaikwad did start slow but then they soon picked up momentum. Watson however, could not stay long and was sent back for 14 Varun Chakravarthy.

Ambati Rayudu soon joined Gaikwad and put on a 60+ partnership which looked deadly for KKR. The duo made sure to keep rotating the strike and even smash boundaries at regular intervals.

KKR then needed their most expensive buy - Pat Cummins - to come and do the job as Rayudu was sent back for 38 off 20.

Soon skipper MS Dhoni came to the crease all thought it would be a win for CSK but it all went down when he was sent back by Chakravarthy after he scored just a run. It was Chakravarthy's second time this IPL to clean bowled the CSK skipper.

Gaikwad was then joined by Curran who started playing second fiddle. However, Cummins bowling got Gaikwad bowled for 72.

The Chennai franchise did not lose hope as Currans along with Sir Ravindra Jadeja made sure give a tough fight. The last over saw a dramatic turn of events as Kamlesh Nagarkoti was given the final over.

CSK needed 10 off and 6 balls and Nagarkoti gave no runs on his first delivery. In the second, Currans swung the ball away to wide long-off and took two runs. Now 8 was needed now off 4 balls.

In the third, they took and run and that got Jadeja on strike. He, however, could not hit on Nagarkoti's fourth ball and all CSK needed was 7 off 2 balls.

But Sir Jadeja did not disappoint and on the fifth ball hit a six and equalled KKR's score of 172 with a ball remaining.

And soon, another six and CSK had won against KKR by eight wickets. Ruturaj Gaikwad was adjourned with Man of the Match award.

