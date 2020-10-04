IPL 2020: CSK register roaring 10-wicket win over KXIP in Dubai

Openers Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis guided Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to an emphatic 10-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in IPL 2020 on Sunday (October 4) at the Dubai International Stadium.

The duo played a prolific knock and registered the highest run partnership between a pair for CSK in the history of the IPL.

This was also the highest first-wicket stand by any CSK duo in the IPL as they finished the day on 181/0.

Faf and Shane broke Mike Hussey and Murali Vijay's 159-run stand against Royal Challengers Bangalore, which the duo hoisted back in 2011.

In chase of a target score of 179 runs, du Plessis and Watson got CSK off to a flyer as they registered 60 runs off the first 6 overs of the game.

The duo also bagged their individual half-centuries against KXIP and kept raining hell with the bat.

While Shane's half-century came off 31 deliveries, Faf completed his off 33 balls.

The duo guided CSK to an emphatic 10-wicket win in the end as MS Dhoni's side ended their three-match losing streak in style.

This was also the second-highest 10-wicket run chase in the history of the tournament as both batsmen remained unbeaten on 83* for CSK.

Earlier in the day, KXIP won the toss and opted to bat first. Openers Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul gave Punjab a blistering start as the duo formed a 61-run partnership before Piyush Chawla dismissed Agarwal (26) in the ninth over.

Mandeep Singh then came out to bat and played a quick knock of 27 runs from just 16 balls before Ambati Rayudu caught a stunning catch to send batsman back to the pavilion. Ravindra Jadeja took the wicket of Singh in the 12th over.

Nicholas Pooran then joined the on-field batter Rahul (63), who went on to complete his half-century from 46 balls. Both batsmen played with an attacking mindset and took the team over the 150-run mark in the 17th over.

However, CSK made a comeback in the match as Shardul Thakur removed both the set batsmen in the 18th over. Pooran got out after scoring 33 runs from 17 balls before Rahul was caught behind on the very next delivery.

After taking two wickets, Thakur conceded just three runs from his remaining four deliveries of the over.

Glenn Maxwell and Sarfaraz Khan then took the field and helped the team reach a respectable total. Thakur took two wickets while Chawla and Jadeja picked one wicket each in the match.