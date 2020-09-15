IPL 2020: Australia, England players request BCCI to reduce UAE quarantine

Headlines

RBI asks banks to provide borrowers option to switch to fixed interest rates

Rajasthan CM announces financial aid of Rs 15 crore to victims of landslide-hit Himachal Pradesh

IND vs IRE 1st T20I: India beat Ireland by 2 runs via DLS

Watch: Rajinikanth reacts to Jailer success, reveals he will watch his latest film with CM Yogi Adityanath

Over 200 Meiteis who crossed over to Myanmar to escape violence in Manipur return to state: CM Biren Singh

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

RBI asks banks to provide borrowers option to switch to fixed interest rates

Rajasthan CM announces financial aid of Rs 15 crore to victims of landslide-hit Himachal Pradesh

IND vs IRE 1st T20I: India beat Ireland by 2 runs via DLS

Food that can keep you hydrated

10 ways to remove face tan naturally

Popular wives of foreign cricketers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Guns & Gulaabs Cast Interview | Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, TJ Bhanu | Part 2

President Murmu Launches INS Vindhyagiri, 6th Stealth Frigate In Navy's Arsenal; Know All About It

Himachal Landslide: Several Houses Destroyed Due To Heavy Rain, Landslides In Mandi

Watch: Rajinikanth reacts to Jailer success, reveals he will watch his latest film with CM Yogi Adityanath

Ameesha Patel reveals what she wishes to change in her and Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2: ‘I would edit…’

VD meets DQ: Vijay Deverakonda wishes Dulquer Salmaan's King Of Kotha earns more than Liger, fans react

HomeIPL

IPL

IPL 2020: Australia, England players request BCCI to reduce UAE quarantine

BCCI has reportedly received a request from Australia, England players to reduce their quarantine period for IPL 2020.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 15, 2020, 09:44 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

All IPL-bound England and Australia cricketers have reportedly requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to reduce the quarantine period upon their arrival in UAE. As per guidelines, players will have to undergo a six-day COVID-19 quarantine period after arriving making the trip. However, as per media reports, the England and Australia cricketers have requested to reduce that to three days so that they are available for the much-anticipated tournament opener.

Steve Smith, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Eoin Morgan, David Warner, Josh Hazlewood, etc will join their respective IPL teams in the UAE after the third and final ODI against England. 

After suffering a delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, IPL 2020 will finally kick-off on September 19 with the first match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians at Abu Dhabi.

The tournament will be held in the UAE due to the rising coronavirus cases in India.

Even in the UAE, the teams are strictly under the bio-bubble and this is the reason why there will be only one doubleheader that will be played in the week. No fans will be allowed in the initial days of the tournament.

There will be a total of 10 doubleheaders and all will be played on Sundays.

Earlier, 13 cases of coronavirus were reported in the CSK camp since they arrived in the UAE, including two players. 

The cash-rich tournament will begin from September 19 and the opener will be against defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Anupam Kher enjoys Gadar 2 in Gaiety Galaxy, heaps praise for Sunny Deol's film: 'It celebrates multi-culture facet...'

Maserati stands firm on MC20’s condition as billionaire Gautam Singhania bashes Rs 4 crore car

US State Department issues statement after vandalism of churches in Pakistan, expresses concern

Haryana news: Accused in Nuh violence Bittu Bajrangi sent to 14-day judicial custody

Ghoomer Twitter review: Viewers say R Balki movie is Abhishek Bachchan's 'best ever film', call Saiyami Kher 'brilliant'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE