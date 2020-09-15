IPL 2020: Australia, England players request BCCI to reduce UAE quarantine

BCCI has reportedly received a request from Australia, England players to reduce their quarantine period for IPL 2020.

All IPL-bound England and Australia cricketers have reportedly requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to reduce the quarantine period upon their arrival in UAE. As per guidelines, players will have to undergo a six-day COVID-19 quarantine period after arriving making the trip. However, as per media reports, the England and Australia cricketers have requested to reduce that to three days so that they are available for the much-anticipated tournament opener.

Steve Smith, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Eoin Morgan, David Warner, Josh Hazlewood, etc will join their respective IPL teams in the UAE after the third and final ODI against England.

After suffering a delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, IPL 2020 will finally kick-off on September 19 with the first match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians at Abu Dhabi.

The tournament will be held in the UAE due to the rising coronavirus cases in India.

Even in the UAE, the teams are strictly under the bio-bubble and this is the reason why there will be only one doubleheader that will be played in the week. No fans will be allowed in the initial days of the tournament.

There will be a total of 10 doubleheaders and all will be played on Sundays.

Earlier, 13 cases of coronavirus were reported in the CSK camp since they arrived in the UAE, including two players.

