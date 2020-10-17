IPL 2020: AB de Villiers' special rockets RCB towards victory against RR

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in the 33rd match of the IPL on Saturday thanks to an unbeaten 22-ball 55 from AB de Villiers at the Dubai International Stadium

The 36-year-old South African superstar came in just when skipper Virat Kohli scored 32-ball 43 and was dismissed. RCB chased down the target, scoring 179 for three in 19.4 overs.

Opting to bat, skipper Steve Smith top-scored with a 36-ball 57, while Robin Uthappa smashed a 22-ball 41 at the top as RR posted 177 for six in 20 overs.

Chris Morris (4/26) was the peak of the bowlers, capturing four wickets, while Yuzvendra Chahal (2/34) claimed two for RCB.

It was Jaydev Unadkat's final over that changed the whole momentum of the game. After a single took de Villiers off the strike, the under pressure Unadkat bowled a wide delivery before his fifth ball was dispatched for four by Gurkeerat Singh.

Also read WATCH Yuzvendra Chahal’s fiance Dhanashree Verma celebrate his wickets in the stands

Another single off the last ball took the tally for the over to 25 runs. RCB needed 35 from 12 balls before the start of the over and that deficit was reduced to 10 of the last six balls.

Jofra Archer, who came to bowl the last over saw de Villiers hit his fourth ball for a six over deep midwicket to take his team over the line.

(Inputs from Agencies)