IPL 2020: 4 arrested by Gurugram police for alleged betting

The Gurugram police have arrested four for allegedly betting on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) match of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Police also seized 4 mobile phones, 1 laptop, 2 phone chargers, 1 laptop chargers, 1 register, and 1 calculator from their possession.

The accused were arrested from Sector-42 in Gurugram.

The culprits were identified as Rajesh, a resident of Jhajjar district, Neeraj alias Monu of Rajendra Park area in Gurugram, Karn of Punjab and Rakesh of Sushant Lok in Gurugram.

"Based on specific inputs, the police raided the spot and nabbed the accused when they were placing bets on an IPL match being played between Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab," said Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram Police.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the suspects used to lure people into betting on IPL matches.

"A case under Sections 13A/3/67 of the Gambling Act has been registered against the suspects at Sushant Lok police station in Gurugram. Further investigation is on," he said.