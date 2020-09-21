Trending#

IPL 2020: 20-year-old Devdutt Padikkal makes debut for RCB

Being picked up by an IPL franchise is one thing but getting a chance to debut - especially being an uncapped player - is another and this what young batsman Devdutt Padikkal is surely feeling.


Devdutt Padikkal

Devdutt Padikkal , RCB Twitter handle

The 20-year-old has been chosen in the playing XI for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for their first clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

RCB, under captain Virat Kohli, have explosive batsmen AB de Villiers, Aaron Finch and the Karnataka left-handed batsman will be opening with them.

In the last one year, Devdutt has scored more than 1000 runs in domestic cricket. He helped Karnataka win the Vijay Hazare Trophy last year. Devdutt scored 609 runs in just 11 matches which included two centuries and five half-centuries. 

As for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the batsman scored 548 runs in 12 matches. His strike rate is above 178 while the average is above 64. In this tournament, he scored a century and five half-centuries.