IPL 2019 moment: From Ashwin 'mankading' to MS Dhoni losing cool, Rajasthan's eventful edition

The year 2019 was incredible - not because Mumbai Indians (MI) lifted their record fourth title - but because so many events took place, including watching the unthinkable ‘Captain Cool’ MS Dhoni lose his composure. The 12th edition also saw R Ashwin take a wicket which caused controversy and divided the cricketing world.

The then Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) skipper was the centre of a major cricket controversy for mankading Jos Buttler. The Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener was batting on 69 with his team cruising in the 185-run chase. The Royals were 108 for 2 when Buttler got out in the 13th over. The run chase completely collapsed after the controversial dismissal and the side ended up with 164 for 9, losing the match by 14 runs.

While this continues to rage even today, Rajasthan Royals were once again in the centre of a storm when MS Dhoni 'Captain Cool' image changed to that of 'Angry young man'. Dhoni was furious and stormed on the field of play after a no-ball controversy during Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) last-ball win over Rajasthan Royals.

CSK were in need of 18 off the last over and Ben Stokes was hit for a six by Ravindra Jadeja off the first ball of the 20th over. The next one was a no-ball and MS Dhoni managed two runs off the free-hit before being dismissed by Stokes. Umpire Ulhas Gandhe signalled a no-ball on the fourth delivery of the over and it looked like Stokes had bowled too high.

However, Bruce Oxenford, who was standing at square leg said it was not a no-ball. Amid the confusion, Ravindra Jadeja, who was at the non-striker's end got into an argument with the umpires.

Dhoni, who had struggled for the last two overs - possibly due to cramps - was seen charging on to the field and arguing with the umpires. He even animatedly pointed at Ulhas Gandhe, who looked visibly shaken, however, Oxenford was firm in his decision that it was not a no-ball. While Ben Stokes tried to calm Dhoni down, the Chennai Super Kings skipper looked far from pleased.

Not the first time a player-umpire argument took place as earlier in the IPL, Virat Kohli was left fuming after the umpire failed to spot a no-ball from Lasith Malinga in the final over