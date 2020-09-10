Headlines

IPL 2018 moment: MS Dhoni’s ‘Dad’s Army’ wins third title

IPL 2018 saw the return of the Chennai Super Kings and the Rajasthan Royals after serving two years of suspension and MS Dhoni made it memorable for the millions of cricket fans

Latest News

Karen Noronha

Updated: Sep 10, 2020, 09:46 PM IST

The average age of the side was over 30. In a format which was supposed to be for the youngsters, these group of old men showed that ‘Old is indeed gold’. When the Chennai Super Kings squad was announced, more than half of the side was over 30 with some over 35. However, the players in the side were like fine wine, getting better with time.  And they came back with a bang. MS Dhoni's 'Dad's Army' made sure to take Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to its former glory.

The year 2018 marked a successful return of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) after serving a two-year ban from the IPL. With nothing but redemption on CSK's mind, the Chennai franchise finished as table toppers and turned every league match into 'men against boys' contest. 

CSK went on to lift their third IPL title with an outstanding 8-wicket win over Kane Williamson' Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Mumbai. 

Shane Watson's unbeaten 117 (56) guided CSK to the finish line while West Indian all-rounder Sunil Narine joined the elite list being named the player of the series. Only Watson and Narine have managed to bag man of the series honours on two separate occasions in the history of IPL.

It was a grand comeback for the Chennai Super Kings and it showed that with great leadership, smart utilisation of resources and smart work, anything can be possible. With Dhoni, that is always the case anyways.

