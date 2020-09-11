Headlines

IPL 2016 moment: How Virat Kohli-AB De Villiers' stat-attack knock for RCB broke T20 records

Virat Kohli-AB de Villiers' partnership record to Royal Challengers Bangalore’s unprecedented victory margin! A look back at one of the most dominant batting displays in IPL history.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 11, 2020, 07:04 PM IST

It's not every day that a team manages to score 200-plus in a 20-over match. It is rarer that two batsmen smash individual centuries, but this happened in a game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Lions. Records tumbled as the Gujarat Lions were humiliated on ‘Green Day’ at the M Chinnaswamy stadium. This was also the second time that two batsmen managed to score centuries in the same T20 innings. Kevin O'Brien (119) and Hamish Marshall (102) had touched the three-figure mark for Gloucestershire in the same match against Middlesex in 2011.

The 229-run partnership between de Villiers and Kohli for the second wicket still remains the highest partnership in the history of T20 cricket. They beat their own record of 215* against the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2015. Kohli and De Villiers also became the only pair in world cricket to share two double-century stands in T20s.

With his ton in that match, the RCB skipper continued his record-breaking season in which he would go on to smash a mammoth 973 runs with four centuries. En route to their gargantuan score, Royal Challengers Bangalore hammered 20 sixes in the innings - which is joint second-most in T20s. The 248 for 3 in 20 overs scorecard was also the second-highest team total in IPL, the highest still being 263 for 5 by RCB themselves against Pune Warriors India in IPL 2013, when Chris Gayle smashed an unbeaten 175.

Gujarat Lions never recovered from the hammering and although they reached the Qualifier stage, Royal Challengers Bangalore were high on Virat Kohli’s adrenaline until the final.

