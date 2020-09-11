IPL 2015 moment: When Mumbai Indians' Kieron Pollard taped his mouth after receiving warning from umpire

The 8th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) had some huge dramatic moments. From exciting catches which changed the face of the match, to super-over thrillers between sides. However, one of the most iconic moments of them all was when Mumbai Indians allrounder Kieron Pollard decided to tape his own mouth after being told off by the umpires for his onfield antics. The incident took place between Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers Banglore.

During this clash, one of the on-field umpires was really unhappy with the way Pollard was trying to get under the skin of Chris Gayle. With a target of 210-run on the board, Gayle was bound to be one of the key players in the RCB in their run chase so, Pollard decided to unnerve his fellow compatriot with his words. However, the umpires were not happy with Pollard’s tactics and was asked to control the chatter.

Pollard's response was very-much theatrical, yet collected, as he decided to put a piece of tape on his mouth while helping his side defend their total on the night.

During the match, when he had to talk to a teammate, he was peeling off an edge of the tape to talk and put the tape back on.

The Bangalore crowd, the commentators and the Mumbai players and support staff in the dugout were all in splits. The only one who didn't see the funny side of it was Gayle.

One might say that Pollard's tactics did work wonders as the RCB's West Indian opener failed to score big and Royal Challengers Bangalore lost the match as well. Pollard, who is still a vital cog in Rohit Sharma's side going into the 13th edition of IPL, played a key role in the tournament as Mumbai Indians registered an emphatic win the final against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to lift the IPL 2015 title.