IPL 2014 moment: Rajasthan Royals' Bollywood-style super-over thriller vs Kolkata Knight Riders in UAE

Back in 2014, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) hosted the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the first time. The match saw Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) produce an emphatic thriller against Rajasthan Royals (RR). In a nerve-wracking clash in Abu Dhabi., which saw both sides finishing on 152 after their respective 20 overs, the game went to Super Over as the drama intensified. The Gautam Gambhir-led side managed to score 11 runs off James Faulkner's six deliveries in the Super Over.

The Australian pacer showed some tremendous composure under pressure, who had also bowled the 19th over to keep his team in the tie, and was able to restrict the Kolkata franchise at an achievable score. With a target of 12 runs to win off 6 deliveries, the Royals managed to score 11 but were able to come away with the victory for having a higher boundary count.

Reacting to the thriller, the then RR skipper Shane Watson had said: "The adrenaline is flowing, that was an incredible game of cricket and it's a great feeling to come out on top."

It was Watson and his compatriot Steve Smith, who guided the Riyals to victory with the bat in the super over against KKR on the night.

"Steve Smith is very calm under pressure and to find the gap there for two was very impressive. James Faulkner is a key component to Rajasthan Royals and it's great to see him performing like that today," Watson further added.

"Very happy. It is exciting for cricket, a Super Over. Chasing 12 in a Super Over is quite a tough task. Just happy to get there," Smith claimed after his side's win.

"Jimmy bowled an unbelievable over. The way we finished was amazing. Narine is a quality bowler. We knew it was going to be tough. Watto said he was going to bowl flat and short. He got one away to the boundary. My job was to hit the gaps and take twos," he added.

This loss ultimately did not cost KKR too much as they cruised on to defeat Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the final of the tournament thanks to some individual heroics from Manish Pandey with the bat