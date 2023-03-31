Search icon
IPL 16: How to create Dream11 team? Step-by-step guide for beginners

Know how to create IPL Dream 11 team with this beginner's step-by-step guide.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 11:40 AM IST

IPL 16: How to create Dream 11 team? Step-by-step guide for beginners

The IPL 2023 is here and the excitement is palpable. As a result, Fantasy Cricket has become the buzzword and Dream11 is leading the charge. For those who are new to the world of fantasy cricket, setting up a Dream11 account is the first step. You will need to submit your PAN card and bank account details for verification purposes, which is necessary to withdraw your wallet money into your bank account. Making your Fantasy XI team is the next step, but understanding the game's regulations is crucial if you want to earn the most points.

To get started with Dream11 Fantasy Cricket, log in to your account and select a match from the current or upcoming cricket tournaments. Keep in mind your knowledge, expertise and judgement while selecting players for your team who you think will play a key role in scoring points. Every cricket team you build on Dream11 must have 11 players, of which a maximum of 7 players can be from any one team playing the real-life match.

The next step is building your team, where you can choose 1 minimum wicket-keeper, 3 to 5 batters, 1 to 3 all-rounders, and 3 to 5 bowlers with a budget of 100 credits. All players should add up to a total of 100 credits. You can select the finest player combinations for the match from the variety of choices Dream11 offers. For each match, you can form and join competitions with up to 11 teams, so experiment with different lineups to increase your chances of winning.

You need to select your team's captain and vice-captain after deciding on your team. The vice-captain receives one and a half times the points that the captain receives in the real game, whereas the captain receives two times that amount. A single game can have up to 5 teams created for it.

A player's cost is measured in credits, which depend on their skill level and form. Real-life players acquire fantasy points based on how well they do in a game. For instance, in cricket, points are awarded for runs scored, wickets taken, and other similar activities; in football, points are awarded for goals scored, assists made, and other similar actions.

Before the match deadline, you are free to edit your team as many times as you wish. To view all the teams you have made, go to My Teams on the match page. Find your winning combination by using the Player Info, Teams Selected By (% Sel By), and Tour Points on the Create Team page to comprehend the competition.

