Imran Tahir understands Faf du Plessis’ ‘pain’, states his love for Chennai Super Kings franchise

Imran Tahir was the leading wicket-taker for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2019 when he won the Purple Cap. In spinning conditions in the UAE, the South Africa legspinner has not played a single game for the three-time champions. His absence from the playing 11 has raised a lot of questions. MS Dhoni has often said that the composition of the side meant Imran Tahir could not get into the side. With the absence of Dwayne Bravo, the 41-year-old could finally get his chance in the crunch match against Mumbai Indians at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Despite not featuring in the Chennai Super Kings line-up for 10 games, Imran Tahir says Chennai Super Kings is the best franchise to be in. In a video interaction on R Ashwin’s Youtube show ‘Hello Dubaiahh’, Imran Tahir pointed to two things which made Chennai Super Kings special.

“Best team, from my heart is Chennai. I've been all over the world. I've never seen so much respect given from a franchise. I've never seen someone look after my family so well, the fans in Chennai are unbelievably lovely. When I play there it was a different atmosphere. And the main reason is I love their culture. They don't talk about performances and are always supportive and that's is what I like about it as in cricket You'll perform one day, and not on another,” Imran Tahir said.

‘Understand Faf du Plessis’ plight’

There was an image which did the rounds in the IPL 2020 of Imran Tahir carrying the drinks for the Chennai Super Kings side. The picture evoked plenty of sympathy and criticism for the Chennai Super Kings franchise. However, Imran Tahir responded with a classy reply by stating on his official Twitter handle, “When I used to play many players carried drinks for me now when deserved players are in the field it’s my duty do return favours. It's not about me playing or not it’s about my team winning.If I get a chance I will do my best but for me the team is important.”

The gesture evoked plenty of praise, with many people hailing his sportsmanship. Imran Tahir is not the first marquee player to have carried the drinks for the whole IPL season. In the previous IPL, Faf du Plessis did not play a single game and was carrying drinks for the team throughout the season. Imran Tahir said he understood Faf du Plessis’ plight now.

“I have no clue. Earlier, Faf du Plessis had to carry drinks the whole season. It was quite painful. He's got a brilliant T20 average. I'm doing that this year. I actually got an idea of how he felt. I have been talking to him as well. And once four overseas players are settled in CSK then it's hard for the fifth guy. I hope I get a game,” Imran Tahir said.