'I am the Universe Boss': Chris Gayle shares photo chilling on hospital bed

While all were expecting to see Chris Gayle back in action against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), they were disappointed when his name was not part of the playing XI.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) head coach Anil Kumble had informed earlier that the West Indies batsman was hit by a stomach bug.

The reason why Gayle continued to sit out was finally revealed when the explosive batsman shared a picture on Instagram, where he seems to not yet recover from the stomach infection that troubled him.

“I can tell you this!!! I will never go down without a fight!! I Am The #UniverseBoss - That will never change!! You can learn from me...but it’s not everything I do you should follow!! Don’t forget my style and flare too. Thanks for all your concerns peeps, much appreciated,” Gayle captioned his Insta post.

Despite not getting to play a game for KXIP this season, Gayle remains a crucial part of the team. KXIP opening batsman Mayank Agarwal had told ANI, “Gayle is an integral part of KXIP whether playing or mentoring. He has been speaking to all of us, contributing in the batters’ meeting and also sharing stuff which is crucial. I have had great conversations with Gayle. We first played together in RCB and just watching him play and chatting is fantastic”.

“Even here he told me don’t have to do anything extraordinary, just keep trusting your skills and execute them. He asks me to go out and enjoy the game. Before the last game, he said you are batting great and just look to get into good batting positions. If you are striking well, make sure you continue scoring runs. These are just a few of the many good things he keeps saying. He is just not helping me, but a lot of the batsmen.”