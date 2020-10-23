Explained - How Manish Pandey systematically tore apart Rajasthan Royals’ bowlers in IPL 2020 win

Sunrisers Hyderabad had lost Jonny Bairstow and David Warner, their two gun players and run-making machines cheaply to Jofra Archer in the IPL 2020 clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals. There was no Kane Williamson in the team, meaning that the middle order which had been touted as the weak underbelly of the team, was now exposed. Manish Pandey was demoted to the lower order in the previous game and he had hit only one fifty in the entire IPL 2020 so far. However, he proceeded to change the course of the match with some sensational hitting as he threw the Rajasthan Royals bowlers off their line and lengths.

In the post-match presentation, Manish Pandey spelt it out clearly as to how he planned to approach the chase. “There were enough talks around our middle order. High time for us to perform. I just wanted to stay on the wicket and play my shots. Really happy that it came off today. We had the opportunity to win the game for SRH, really happy I'm standing here. We had plans to see Jofra off. We had a plan to take on the leggies and Indian bowlers, and it paid off. The first ball I middled through covers and I tried to keep my shape. I was hitting it well,” Pandey said.

Clear blueprint

The comments from Manish Pandey indicate two things. One, the talk about Sunrisers Hyderabad’s ‘weak’ middle order was frustrating Manish Pandey. Second, he had clarity in what was to be done. Manish Pandey employed two simple tricks - two different modes of aggression for pacers, spinners and targeting which bowler could be hit. The key in executing this plan was to see of the main threat first and that was Jofra Archer, who was breathing fire and bowling with hostility on a Dubai wicket that was pretty sluggish.

Manish Pandey survived a terrific bouncer and blocked a 147 km thunderbolt in the first over he faced. In Archer’s second over, he was beaten by pace and extra bounce but managed to steal a single. Having played out Jofra Archer’s two overs and knowing that Steve Smith would preserve him for the death overs, Manish Pandey decided to launch an assault on the other Rajasthan Royals bowlers.

To the pacers, he employed Virender Sehwag’s technique of ‘see ball, hit ball’. To the spinners, he put on his dancing shoes and threw them off their lengths. This double tactic forced the bowlers into making mistakes. Ben Stokes and Kartik Tyagi, in particular, were undone by Manish Pandey’s strategy.

Targeting the weak link

Kartik Tyagi bowled too short and was dispatched for two fours in the fourth over. Ben Stokes bowled on the pads and also employed a short of a length attack as he was dispatched for two sixes by Manish Pandey. Kartik Tyagi’s inconsistency and confidence hampered him in the final over of the powerplay as the bowler bowled too short or too full. The result was Manish Pandey hitting two sixes and a four off the youngster as Sunrisers Hyderabad scored at close to 10 runs an over.

The onslaught by Manish Pandey saw the Rajasthan Royals bowlers miss their line and lengths on a consistent basis. Shreyas Gopal bowled short and Manish Pandey reached his fifty by pulling the delivery over deep midwicket for a big six. He used his feet well, coming down the track and blasting the legspinner straight down the ground for a boundary.

Even Rahul Tewatia was not spared. The leg-spinner bowled a flighted ball and Manish Pandey got to the pitch to hammer it down the ground for a six. The arc between deep midwicket and long-on was exploited well by Manish Pandey, suggesting that Rajasthan Royals’ bowlers were too short or too full. The last two sixes off Manish Pandey were off full deliveries on the pads that were bowled by Tyagi and Stokes.

It was Manish Pandey’s dual aggression and different modes of attack for pacers and spinners that dispelled notions that Sunrisers Hyderabad’s middle order was ‘weak’. There will be challenges in the next games, but Manish Pandey has come to the party at the right time for Sunrisers Hyderabad.