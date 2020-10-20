Here's why toss happened twice during KXIP vs DC IPL 2020 match - Watch

The Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 clash witnessed a funny start tonight!

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) are taking on Delhi Capitals (DC) in a crucial IPL 2020 clash at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday (October 20).

However, the match witnessed a funny hiccup during the toss, when the match official had to do the toss twice.

When the match referee, Prakash Bhatt, tossed the coin in the air first the first time, KXIP skipper KL Rahul forgot to call 'heads" or 'Tails' after assuming DC captain Shreyas Iyer would do so.

However, after a null and void first attempt, onfield match presenter Murali Karthik reminded KL that he needs to call as it is KXIP's home ground.

With the rules now set, Prakash Bhatt once again tossed up the coin and Rahul called for tails but his luck was out.

Upon winning the toss, the DC skipper elected to bat first on the night.

HERE IS THE VIDEO:

PLAYING 11s:

KXIP: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, James Neesham, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

DC: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Daniel Sams, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Tushar Deshpande