Here's how Anuskha reacted to Virat Kohli's win vs SRH in IPL 2020 - See post

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) secured a 10-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday (September 21). With this win, Virat Kohli's team also joined Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at the top of the table, who also won their first match of the IPL 2020.

Following the thrilling win, skipper Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma expressed her delight over RCB's first game in the IPL 2020. The Bangalore side's next match is against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on September 24.

Right after the match, Anushka took to Instagram and celebrated RCB's victory over SRH and shared a photograph of Virat and the team.

In the match, Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch gave RCB the perfect start as the opening pair formed a 90-run partnership for the first wicket.

Padikkal, on his IPL debut, also brought up his half-century off 36 balls before getting sent back to the dressing room by Vijay Shankar.

Skipper Virat Kohli's stint was a short one too as he managed to score just 14 runs.

RCB ultimately hoisted a total of 163/5 from their 20 overs and handed a 164-run target to Warner's SRH.

On the chase, Hyderabad got off to a poor start after losing skipper David Warner (6) via a bizarre runout! However, Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey (34) then formed a solid partnership and propelled SRH towards their target score.

Chahal produced the match-winning spell in the 15th over of the match when he dismissed Bairstow (61) and Vijay Shankar (0) in back to back deliveries and just missed out on his hattrick.

After that, wickets started falling in a heap for SRH as they lost Priyam Garg (12), Abhishek Sharma (7), Rashid Khan (6), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (0), Sandeep Sharma (9) and Mitchell Marsh (0) in quick successions and were all out for 153 with two more balls left.