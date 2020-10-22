'He is not changing his style of play': Aakash Chopra reveals why Sunil Gavaskar was angry with THIS DC batsman

While some players have becomes sensations over-night, there are some who have performed well in the previous editions but are failing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

One such player is Delhi Capitals (DC) opening batsman Prithvi Shaw. The opener was dismissed for 7 against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Tuesday and was sent back to the hut after consecutive ducks against Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Seeing his performance got former India captain Sunil Gavaskar miffed with Prithvi Shaw’s dismissal to James Neesham.

“There is a problem with Prithvi Shaw that he is not changing his style of play even after having not scored runs. Sunil Gavaskar was angry during commentary and I was also a little upset, that if you did not score runs in the previous matches, then play a little bit along the ground as your partner was anyway hitting,” Chopra said in a video posted on his YouTube Channel.

However, DC have not been affected much as Shaw’s opening partner Shikhar Dhawan is causing havoc as he became the first players in the history of IPL to peel off back-to-back centuries. With two hundreds on the trot, Dhawan has roared into the top five run-getters list.

Chopra credited Dhawan for his knocks, especially for maintaining a healthy strike-rate. “Shikhar Dhawan played very well. Because he is not batting slowly, he is going at a super-fast speed. He has struck two consecutive tons, which no other player has done to date in the IPL. He has been absolutely outstanding, 207 not out, and counting. Because a century in the last match and a century in this match, unbeaten in the last match and unbeaten here as well, Chopra said.