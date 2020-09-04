Harbhajan Singh reportedly pulls out of IPL 2020

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowler Harbhajan Singh has pulled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 just a few days before its official kick-off as per reports. Harbhajan joins Suresh Raina, who also pulled out of the upcoming edition of the IPL due to "personal reasons".

Earlier on September 3, a source while speaking to ANI had revealed that CSK is already preparing for life minus Harbhajan in this edition of the cash-rich league.

"He has not sent in any official communication and that is expected by today evening or tomorrow. But the team management has been told to prepare for the scenario wherein they may miss his services," the source said.

As per today's fresh media claims, the veteran Indian spinner has officially conveyed his message to CSK.

CSK last team to start training

On September 1, Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan had said that there were no further cases of coronavirus in the contingent. Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad, who had tested positive for the coronavirus, have been kept in isolation for 14 days and they will be once again tested after that period, putting their participation in the initial stages of the tournament in doubt.

There is a question mark hanging over Harbhajan Singh’s participation in the tournament as he has not yet left India and he has not yet communicated to the CSK team management about his decision.

Six teams, Kings XI Punjab, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings are based in Dubai while Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders are in Abu Dhabi. Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab were the first teams to come to the UAE for the IPL and they have been practicing diligently along with the Delhi Capitals, who welcomed the arrival of their coach Ricky Ponting a couple of days ago.