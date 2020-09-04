Harbhajan Singh officially states WHY he is not playing IPL 2020

Chennai Super Kings' Harbhajan Singh has announced that he will not be taking part in IPL 2020 due to "personal reasons" on Friday (September 4). Harbhajan took to social media to confirm his decision while claiming that the CSK management has been extremely supportive of his move.

The veteran Indian spin bowler then went on to wish the Chennai-based franchise good luck on their adventures in the IPL.

"Dear Friends I will not be playing IPL this year due to personal reasons.These are difficult times and I would expect some privacy as I spend time with my family. @ChennaiIPL CSK management has been extremely supportive and I wish them a great IPL Stay safe and Jai Hind," Harbhajan tweeted.

Dear Friends I will not be playing IPL this year due to personal reasons.These are difficult times and I would expect some privacy as I spend time with my family. @ChennaiIPL CSK management has been extremely supportive and I wish them a great IPL Stay safe and Jai Hind — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 4, 2020

CSK last team to start training:

On September 1, Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan had said that there were no further cases of coronavirus in the contingent. Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad, who had tested positive for the coronavirus, have been kept in isolation for 14 days and they will be once again tested after that period, putting their participation in the initial stages of the tournament in doubt.

There is a question mark hanging over Harbhajan Singh’s participation in the tournament as he has not yet left India and he has not yet communicated to the CSK team management about his decision.

Six teams, Kings XI Punjab, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings are based in Dubai while Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders are in Abu Dhabi. Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab were the first teams to come to the UAE for the IPL and they have been practicing diligently along with the Delhi Capitals, who welcomed the arrival of their coach Ricky Ponting a couple of days ago.