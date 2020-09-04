Harbhajan Singh can still feature in IPL 2020 - Here's how

After Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) Harbhajan Singh decided to skip the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), tournament's official broadcasters are reportedly showing interest to rope in the veteran cricketer for commentary duties during the cash-rich league. Harbhajan announced that he will not be taking part in IPL 2020 due to "personal reasons" on Friday (September 4).

Speaking to ANI, a Star India official said they have till next week to close the panel of commentators and with confirmation coming in on Thursday that Harbhajan will skip the season, the broadcasters are more than willing to get him on board.

"We came to know yesterday that Harbhajan is not going to play this season and we are definitely keen to rope him in for commentary duties during the IPL season. After all, he brings in with him loads of experience and he also has commentated before so it won't be new for him. We will be closing the list of commentators by next week and would surely approach him," the official said.

"Dear Friends I will not be playing IPL this year due to personal reasons.These are difficult times and I would expect some privacy as I spend time with my family. @ChennaiIPL CSK management has been extremely supportive and I wish them a great IPL Stay safe and Jai Hind," Harbhajan tweeted.

Dear Friends I will not be playing IPL this year due to personal reasons.These are difficult times and I would expect some privacy as I spend time with my family. @ChennaiIPL CSK management has been extremely supportive and I wish them a great IPL Stay safe and Jai Hind — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 4, 2020

On Thursday, reports suggested that the CSK team management in the UAE had already been told to plan for life minus Harbhajan for this edition of the league. "He has not sent in any official communication and that is expected by today evening or tomorrow. But the team management has been told to prepare for the scenario wherein they may miss his services," a source told ANI.

(With ANI inputs)