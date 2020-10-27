Happy Birthday Irfan Pathan: Former Team India allrounder turns 36 today

From Harbhajan Singh to Suresh Raina - Wishes flocked in from all direction on Irfan Pathan's 36th birthday.

Former Team India cricketer Irfan Pathan celebrates his 36th birthday on Tuesday (October 27) as wishes flocked in on social media to wish him on his special day.

No one can forget about his hat-trick in the first over of the Karachi Test of 2006 for Team India and is the only cricketer to achieve this feat till now.

He was also a key part of the 'Men In Blue' squad which lifted the inaugural Twenty20 World Cup in 2007 under the leadership of former skipper MS Dhoni.

Irfan is also the only Asian player to win Man of the Match award in a Test at Western Australian Cricket Association (WACA).

Back on December 4, 2019, the former allrounder had announced his retirement from all formats of the game, bringing an end to his 15-year-old career as a pro.

HERE IS HOW TWITTER REACTED:

Cheers to you my friend! Happy birthday @IrfanPathan and may all your wishes come true! See you soon bhai jaan #HappyBirthdayIrfanPathan pic.twitter.com/nIPOXTQ7tK — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) October 27, 2020

Wishing the highly talented cricketer Irfan Pathan a very happy birthday from our #SpinningStalwart @ashwinravi99 anna and fans . Hope your second innings in #Cricket as mentor & commentator is as glorious & successful as the first one. #IrfanPathan pic.twitter.com/hx53fjtTDe — Ashwin Anna Fans (@ashwins_fans) October 27, 2020

301 wickets & 2,821 runs in intl. cricket

2007 ICC World T20-winner

Only #TeamIndia bowler to take a first-over hat-trick



Here's wishing @IrfanPathan a very happy birthday. pic.twitter.com/egX1iXXw9u — BCCI (@BCCI) October 27, 2020