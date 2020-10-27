Happy Birthday Irfan Pathan: Former Team India allrounder turns 36 today

Cricket
From Harbhajan Singh to Suresh Raina - Wishes flocked in from all direction on Irfan Pathan's 36th birthday.
Former Team India cricketer Irfan Pathan celebrates his 36th birthday on Tuesday (October 27) as wishes flocked in on social media to wish him on his special day.
No one can forget about his hat-trick in the first over of the Karachi Test of 2006 for Team India and is the only cricketer to achieve this feat till now.
He was also a key part of the 'Men In Blue' squad which lifted the inaugural Twenty20 World Cup in 2007 under the leadership of former skipper MS Dhoni.
Irfan is also the only Asian player to win Man of the Match award in a Test at Western Australian Cricket Association (WACA).
Back on December 4, 2019, the former allrounder had announced his retirement from all formats of the game, bringing an end to his 15-year-old career as a pro.
Cheers to you my friend! Happy birthday @IrfanPathan and may all your wishes come true! See you soon bhai jaan #HappyBirthdayIrfanPathan pic.twitter.com/nIPOXTQ7tK— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) October 27, 2020
Happy birthday @IrfanPathan from @msdhoni and all MSDians
) (@Sagar_edits) October 27, 2020
Wishing the highly talented cricketer Irfan Pathan a very happy birthday from our #SpinningStalwart @ashwinravi99 anna and fans . Hope your second innings in #Cricket as mentor & commentator is as glorious & successful as the first one. #IrfanPathan pic.twitter.com/hx53fjtTDe— Ashwin Anna Fans (@ashwins_fans) October 27, 2020
#IrfanPathan Happy birthday @IrfanPathan sir...king of swing...my favorite all-rounder.. pic.twitter.com/WrIZYo2QiD— Vijaykarthikeyan (@Vijaykarthikcsk) October 27, 2020
Happy birthday legend @IrfanPathan #IrfanPathan #starsports pic.twitter.com/Fmj50OgzqC— Nandish Pujari_MSD07 (@Msd07Pujari) October 27, 2020
Happy Birthday #irfanpathan— Aryakeshwan (@Aryakeshwan29) October 27, 2020
You are true legend, on and off the field.
Have a superb day.#HappyBirthdayIrfanPathan@IrfanPathan pic.twitter.com/bLFVQnEUWi
301 wickets & 2,821 runs in intl. cricket— BCCI (@BCCI) October 27, 2020
2007 ICC World T20-winner
Only #TeamIndia bowler to take a first-over hat-trick
Here's wishing @IrfanPathan a very happy birthday. pic.twitter.com/egX1iXXw9u
Happy birthday @IrfanPathan Jeo Hazaro Sal... God bless you— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 27, 2020