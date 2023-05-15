GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2023: Captain, vice-captain, Probable XIs, Gujarat Titans vs SunRisers Hyderabad

GT vs SRH

The last week of the league stage in IPL 2023 has begun and no team has qualified for the playoffs as the Race for Playoffs keeps getting intense.

On Monday, Gujarat Titans host Sunrisers Hyderabad in what is their last home game in the league stages.

GT vs SRH will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both teams experienced the sting of defeat in their previous encounters. While Mumbai Indians proved their mettle against GT, Sunrisers Hyderabad suffered a defeat to Lucknow Super Giants.

The Hardik Pandya-led GT needs just one win to qualify for the IPL playoffs for the straight second time with a victory over SRH.

GT vs SRH IPL 2023 Fantasy Player Picks

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (Captain)

SunRisers Hyderabad: Rahul Tripathi (Vice-captain)

GT vs SRH IPL 2023 Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Shubman Gill

Vice-captain: Rahul Tripathi

Wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha

Batters: Shubman Gill, David Miller, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram

All-rounders: Rashid Khan, Abhishek Sharma

Bowlers: Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi

GT vs SRH IPL 2023 Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad

SunRisers Hyderabad

Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi.