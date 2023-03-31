GT Vs CSK IPL 2023 Predicted 11: MS Dhoni fit to play, Kane Williamson to replace David Miller

Source: Twitter

IPL 2023 is starting tonight (Friday) where MS Dhoni’s CSK will be locking horns with Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans in the season opener at 7:30 pm at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. There was a speculation that the Chennai skipper is likely to miss the first match against the defending champions as Dhoni did not come to bat during the training sessions. If sources are to be believed then the 41 year old was experiencing pain in his left knee which is why he decided to stay back as he doesn't want to be injured because the team in yellow are short of wicketkeeper batsman.

Now while speaking to PTI news agency CSK CEO Kasi Viswanthan said that Dhoni is fit to play. “As far as I am concerned, the skipper is 100 percent playing. I don't know about any other development.” Kasi said.

In case Dhoni doesn't come out to play then CSK will be left with Ambati Raidu and Devon Conway as a wicketkeeper-batsman. Apart from Dhoni’s injury Mukesh Chaudhary is also ruled out from the IPL. Due to risk of injury Ben Stokes on the other side will be playing only as a batsman for the first few matches. These injuries do give a big scare to Chennai fans.

Gujarat Titans will also be missing the South African star batter David Miller as he is on a national duty in his country. Former Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson will replace Miller in the team and will make his GT debut.

Official confirmation of the playing XI will only be given during the toss ahead of the first clash of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 Match No. 1 Predicted 11



Gujarat Titans: A Manohar, Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya (C), Rahul Tewatia, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Shivam Mavi, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, MS Dhoni (C), Deepak Chahar, Simarjeet Singh