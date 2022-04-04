Greenply launches a cheer anthem celebrating the spirit of Lucknow Super Giants

Greenply aims to stoke the flames of regional pride with the cheer anthem for Lucknow Super Giants.

Greenply Launches A Cheer Anthem Celebrating The Cricketing Spirit Of Lucknow Super Giants. Fans And Players Feel Motivated.

Greenply Industries Limited, India’s largest interior infrastructure company, has launched a new cheer anthem called “Jalwa Dikhega'' to further amplify its association with the Lucknow Super Giants cricket team. The anthem celebrates the cricketing spirit of Uttar Pradesh and is aimed at motivating the players and fans alike.

The Joint Managing Director of Greenply Industries Ltd, Mr Sanidhya Mittal, said “The anthem helps to bring alive the regional pride amongst our audience and also the spirit of the game. We will conduct various consumer connect initiatives across social media to generate more reach and engagement for the brand”.

Greenply’s association with the Lucknow Super Giants has been shared through the launch of the cheer anthem that appeals to the audience and fans alike. Greenply urges fans to come out and support the team in this exciting season. The video of “Jalwa Dikhega'' is available on YouTube.

This association will also be magnified using a 360-degree campaign across digital and social media platforms that are scheduled to run throughout the tournament. Greenply also plans to generate more engagement by conducting online games for their trade and influencer partners.

Greenply partners the Lucknow Super Giants franchise, the very first team from Uttar Pradesh in the T20 tournament, as an Associate Partner. The players and official Lucknow Super Giants team members are set to sport the Greenply logo on the right-side chest of their official jerseys.

