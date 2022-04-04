Greenply launches a cheer anthem celebrating the spirit of Lucknow Super Giants

Headlines

Meet Madhya Pradesh’s third richest man who studied in 2 IIMs, earned Rs 1300 crore in 180 days, net worth is...

Apple AirTag 2 not launching with Apple iPhone 15, to hit mass production in 2024

'Yeh lifelong chalta rahega': Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur on getting trolled for her intimate scenes in Dirty Hari

Haryana violence: How fake social media posts, misinformation played role in Gurugram, Nuh clashes

India Couture Week 2023: Shraddha Kapoor stuns in silver ensembles for Rahul Mishra

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Adnan Sami to perform in UK after six years, announces tour dates

Meet Madhya Pradesh’s third richest man who studied in 2 IIMs, earned Rs 1300 crore in 180 days, net worth is...

Jailer Trailer: Rajinikanth And Nelson Promises An Explosive And Memorable Action Drama

Eye flu: 10 tips to avoid conjunctivitis amid monsoon spike

10 Predators that eat snakes

Classic Bollywood songs that were recreated on screen

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Jailer Trailer: Rajinikanth And Nelson Promises An Explosive And Memorable Action Drama

Nuh Violence: US State Department Urges Parties To Refrain From Violent Actions

OMG 2 Trailer: Pankaj Tripathi Fights For His Son; Akshay Kumar Turns Lord Shiva's Messenger

Adnan Sami to perform in UK after six years, announces tour dates

Meet BLACKPINK singer Jisoo's boyfriend Ahn Bo-hyun who has net worth of 41 crore

'Yeh lifelong chalta rahega': Gadar 2 actress Simrat Kaur on getting trolled for her intimate scenes in Dirty Hari

HomeIPL

IPL

Greenply launches a cheer anthem celebrating the spirit of Lucknow Super Giants

Greenply aims to stoke the flames of regional pride with the cheer anthem for Lucknow Super Giants.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 04, 2022, 02:11 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Greenply Launches A Cheer Anthem Celebrating The Cricketing Spirit Of Lucknow Super Giants. Fans And Players Feel Motivated.

Greenply aims to stoke the flames of Regional Pride with the Cheer Anthem for Lucknow the Super Giants

Greenply Industries Limited, India’s largest interior infrastructure company, has launched a new cheer anthem called “Jalwa Dikhega'' to further amplify its association with the Lucknow Super Giants cricket team. The anthem celebrates the cricketing spirit of Uttar Pradesh and is aimed at motivating the players and fans alike.

The Joint Managing Director of Greenply Industries Ltd, Mr Sanidhya Mittal, said “The anthem helps to bring alive the regional pride amongst our audience and also the spirit of the game. We will conduct various consumer connect initiatives across social media to generate more reach and engagement for the brand”.

Greenply’s association with the Lucknow Super Giants has been shared through the launch of the cheer anthem that appeals to the audience and fans alike. Greenply urges fans to come out and support the team in this exciting season. The video of “Jalwa Dikhega'' is available on YouTube.

This association will also be magnified using a 360-degree campaign across digital and social media platforms that are scheduled to run throughout the tournament. Greenply also plans to generate more engagement by conducting online games for their trade and influencer partners.

Greenply partners the Lucknow Super Giants franchise, the very first team from Uttar Pradesh in the T20 tournament, as an Associate Partner. The players and official Lucknow Super Giants team members are set to sport the Greenply logo on the right-side chest of their official jerseys.

(Brand Desk Content)

    RECOMMENDED STORIES

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Ask PM to speak in Parliament on Manipur: Opposition urges President

    Mahindra Thar EV concept to be unveiled on August 15, may get feature seen in Rs 1 crore SUV

    Meet richest woman in Chennai, daughter of a stenographer, competing with Microsoft, Oracle, her net worth is…

    Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on box office failure of his last four films: 'It's like a jigsaw puzzle'

    Nitin Desai defaulted on Rs 252 crore loan, BJP leader says 'I used to counsel him...'

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

    Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

    Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

    Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

    Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE