Anyone up for debate? Gautam Gambhir calls Sanju Samson 'best young batsman in India'

Sanju Samson was on fire in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Rajasthan Royals' (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The wicketkeeper-batsman registered the quickest half-century of his IPL career on Tuesday (September 22). The 25-year-old was in red-hot form and played a smashing 19-ball 50 for the men in pink.

After his blistering knock, former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir took to social media praising the young lad.

He wrote, "Sanju Samson is not just the best wicketkeeper batsmen in India but the best young batsman in India! Anyone up for debate?"

September 22, 2020

He also wrote, "It’s weird that the only playing eleven Sanju Samson doesn’t find a place is that of India, rest almost everyone is ready for him with open arms".

Samson rained havoc on the CSK bowling unit with his bat as he scored 36 runs out of 50 with sixes. He struck six sixes and one boundary to bag the fastest half-century of his IPL career. Sanju's 73-run innings also consisted of 9 huge maximums.