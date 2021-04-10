IPL 2021: Fans trend #DhoniReturns as CSK skipper is all set to make on-field comeback after 5 months

Captain Cool, Thala, MSD - the man with different names but the emotions the fans hold for the former Indian skipper is immense. Now with the Indian Premier League (IPL) match 2 all set to be played between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC), fans would see MS Dhoni making an on-field return after five months.

The CSK captain was last seen in action in the UAE for the IPL 2020 where his side had a forgettable season as they finished seventh out of eight teams.

Dhoni had joined the team's camp last month and had then landed in Mumbai along with other members of the Yellow Army for the first clash at the Wankhede Stadium.

However, now with Dhoni all set to make his much-awaited comeback after a long break of 5 months, his fans started trending #DhoniReturns on Twitter.

Watching you play only feels like winning these days, anything more would be bonus for me. Go well @msdhoni #CSKvDC #IPL2021 #DhoniReturns pic.twitter.com/4Oz0i441UD — Saheli (@Saheli_992) April 10, 2021

You cannot deny the fact that MSD is the Soul of #IPL2021 #DhoniReturns pic.twitter.com/oRgZg9WTv9 — Rajbir (@rajbirdey10) April 10, 2021

Despite staying away from social media, Dhoni enjoys a massive fan following and has 8.2 million followers on Twitter and 31.9 million followers on Instagram. However, he hasn't used either of the platforms since January.