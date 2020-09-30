Trending#

'Experienced same in 1992 WC': Sachin Tendulkar on Sanju Samson banging his head after blinder

Sanju Samson - who is not the wicketkeeper after the return of Jos Buttler for Rajasthan Royals (RR) - caught an absolute blinder to send Pat Cummins back. 


Sanju Samson and Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar praises Sanju Samson's blinder , File Photo

Share

Written By

Edited By

Karen Noronha

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Sep 30, 2020, 10:26 PM IST

In the 12th match of the Indin Premier League (IPL) 2020, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer had top-edged the hook shot to deep backward square leg. 

Sanju Samson took an excellent jumping catch a few yards inside the rope. In the process, Samson even bumped his head into the ground.

Seeing him bang his head to the ground but take a splendid shot, Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar praised him for his efforts.

Tendulkar tweeted about the same and recalled how he had faced the same in the 1992 World Cup. 

"Brilliant catch by @IamSanjuSamson! I know how much it hurts when you bang your head like this on the ground. I experienced it in the 1992 World Cup in our match against the WI when I took a catch".

As for the clash, RR's batting line-up is falling as four of their main batsmen - Steve Smith, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson and Robin Uttapa - depart cheaply. 