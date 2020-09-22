Headlines

Mitchell Marsh wins hearts in IPL 2020, David Warner praises all-rounder after Sunrisers Hyderabad lose

Mitchell Marsh suffered an injury and is in doubt for the remainder of IPL 2020 but Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner paid tribute to the all-rounder’s heart.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 22, 2020, 09:31 AM IST

Mitchell Marsh already had his ankle strapped when he came on to bowl in the fifth over of the Royal Challengers Bangalore innings. Devdutt Padikkal was in fine form and Aaron Finch was also looking in great touch. After bowling two balls, Mitchell Marsh called for some treatment on his ankle and the physio said that he was good to continue. However, two ball later, he again pulled up and was seen visibly limping. He could not complete the over and Vijay Shankar had to finish it.

Royal Challengers Bangalore had notched up 163/5 and Sunrisers Hyderabad were in a good position at 121/2 but a spectacular collapse of eight wickets for 32 runs saw Sunrisers Hyderabad fall short by 10 runs. However, during that collapse, Mitchell Marsh showed incredible bravery by walking out and trying to get Sunrisers Hyderabad over the line. Marsh tried to wallop a full ball from Shivam Dube but he ended up been caught. After the match, Warner paid tribute to Marsh’ courage.

“Lot of courage for Mitchell (Marsh) to go out there and try. It doesn't look great for him, can't put any weight on his leg. Hopefully it isn't too bad, it was quite painful for him, so fingers crossed. We had the run chase in control and we knew that we had to go after their bowlers in the end,” Warner said.

Collapse spectacular

From 121/2, Sunrisers Hyderabad lost eight wickets for 32 runs and it was the three-wickets from Yuzvendra Chahal that made all the difference. Warner and Virat Kohli highlighted that Chahal’s spell at the end changed everything. However, Virat Kohli was quick to point out that this is just the beginning and there is still a long way to go.

“We started really well and Devdutt was really good and Finch was good too. AB batting in the last three overs helped us push it past 160 and as I said, the fact that we didn't let negativity slip into the bowling group was a great sign and Dube bowling those three overs was really good to see,” Kohli said.

