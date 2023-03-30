CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans

Dream11 Prediction, CSK vs GT, IPL 2023

The highly anticipated new edition of the Indian Premier League is set to commence on March 31st (Friday), with the defending champions Gujarat Titans facing off against the formidable MS Dhoni-led CSK side. The thrilling encounter will take place at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, adding to the excitement and grandeur of the event.

The Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Giants clashed twice in the Indian Premier League 2022 last year. Unfortunately for the Super Kings, they were defeated in both matches by the Titans. As the defending champions, the Titans are eager to maintain their winning streak against CSK. However, it won't be an easy feat as CSK has assembled a formidable team under the leadership of the veteran, Dhoni.

Match Details

GT vs CSK, IPL 2023, Match 1

Date and Time: 31 March, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT vs CSK Dream11 Team

Captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad

Vice-captain: Kane Williamson

Batters: Gaikwad, Williamson, Conway, Gill

All-rounders: Pandya, Jadeja, Stokes

Bowlers: Rashid, Shami, Mukesh

Wicket-keeper: MS Dhoni

GT vs CSK My Dream11 Team

MS Dhoni, Devon Conway, David Miller, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Ben Stokes(VC), Hardik Pandya(C)

