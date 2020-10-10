IPL 2020 - Steve Smith aims to get the better of David Warner in crucial SRH vs RR clash

Steve Smith and David Warner have a lot of things in common. They are the best batsmen currently in Australia. They were both banned for one year due to the ball-tampering scandal. However, when it comes to the IPL, Smith and Warner’s fortunes are like chalk and cheese. Steve Smith is struggling for contribution with the bat, something which he himself acknowledged after the end of their game against Delhi Capitals. At the other end, Warner is one of the beasts of the IPL, nearing 5000 runs and scoring 50 scores of fifty-plus.

It is this difference in contribution that has seen Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals at the opposite ends of the spectrum in the points table. Sunrisers Hyderabad are in third position while Rajasthan Royals are in seventh position. A loss for Rajasthan Royals will make every match for them after Sunday a potential knock-out. A loss for Sunrisers Hyderabad will not only crowd the middle table in the fight for third and fourth but it could also give the three teams of Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore the chance to capitalise.

When it comes to head-to-head encounters, Sunrisers Hyderabad has a slightly better advantage of 6-5 in 11 encounters. However, Sunrisers Hyderabad have developed a winning streak against them but on Sunday, there could be the presence of a game-changer who is finally joined Steve Smith’s side.

Team News

The game on Sunday could see the return of Ben Stokes back in the Rajasthan Royals team. England’s ace all-rounder, who won them the 2019 World Cup as well as kept them alive in the Ashes contest, missed the first part of the IPL after being with his sick father in New Zealand as well as the quarantine rules in the UAE. His return could galvanise Rajasthan Royals. For Sunrisers Hyderabad, they may make no changes as their batting and bowling seems sorted.

Probable 11s

Sunrisers Hyderabad - David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan

Rajasthan Royals - Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler(w), Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Aaron

Match details

Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Time and Venue: October 11, 3:30 PM IST

Statistics

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals have clashed 11 times since 2013 and it is David Warner’s side that holds a slight edge with a head-to-head record of 6-5.