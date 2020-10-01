Headlines

Shubman Gill as IPL captain? THIS former New Zealand player believes so

Shubman Gill has been impressive for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2020 and former New Zealand bowler and current commentator Simon Doull believes he is captaincy material.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 01, 2020, 12:43 PM IST

Shubman Gill has been in fine form for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2020. The youngster, who played a major role in India’s Under-19 World Cup triumph in 2018 in New Zealand, took Kolkata Knight Riders over the line against Sunrisers Hyderabad with a mature knock. In the game against Rajasthan Royals, he overcame the tough conditions and a hostile spell from Jofra Archer to become the top-scorer with 47. His solidity at the top has helped Kolkata Knight Riders reach the second spot in the IPL 2020 table.

The exploits of Shubman Gill in IPL 2020 so far has impressed former New Zealand pace bowler and current broadcaster Simon Doull, saying that he might be able to lead an IPL franchise in the next 2-3 seasons and it will not be surprising.

“I won’t be surprised if we see him leading an IPL side two years down the line at the ripe age of 22-23. I think he should spend a lot of time with Dinesh Karthik and Eoin Morgan and pick their brains. He also has Brendon McCullum, one of the most innovative captains in the last 7-9 years. I think he can learn a lot if he is around these guys,” Doull told Cricbuzz.

Captains galore

The Kolkata Knight Riders team have plenty of captains in their side. Dinesh Karthik is the captain of the side but there is also Eoin Morgan who helped England win the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. Brendon McCullum, who is considered as one of the best captains New Zealand ever had, is the coach of the Kolkata Knight Riders side.

The impact of three captains has shown in Shubman’s knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad when he and Morgan came together when they were wobbling at 63/3. Doull believes the calmness of Eoin Morgan helped Shubman pace his innings brilliantly.

“It was a perfect score for Shubman to get into this tournament. He didn’t score much in the first match. He needed a score to get started and when you are chasing only 143, you could play your natural game. It will hold him in good stead moving forward. In the match against SRH, he timed the innings superbly. He needed to be there and show the maturity that he can bat through and win for his team. I think Eoin Morgan had the best ally on the other end in Shubman. So, the experience and calm nature of Morgan was supported well by the youthful exuberance of Shubman. He kept his head in place and I think it was a very, very fine innings,” Doull said.

