IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma on cusp of ‘unbelievable’ record vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Rohit Sharma is considered one of the greatest captains of the IPL as well as the main symbol behind the resurgence of Mumbai Indians as a dominant force in this tournament. It was the arrival of Rohit Sharma that spurred a series of ‘odd’ title wins for Mumbai Indians, winning the IPL four times in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019. Remarkably, Mumbai Indians have also won the now-defunct Champions League T20 tournament in odd years, winning it first in 2011 and also in 2013 to join Chennai Super Kings in doing the double.

Mumbai Indians are known to dominate another factor and that is their matches against Kolkata Knight Riders. In 26 IPL games, Mumbai Indians have won a staggering 20 of them. The main reason has been Rohit’s brilliant performance against Kolkata Knight Riders and ahead of the clash in Abu Dhabi, he stands on a record which many might not be able to beat.

Rohit Sharma is just 56 runs away from becoming the first Mumbai Indians player to score 4000 runs for the franchise. However, this next feat could be even more staggering. Rohit Sharma needs 96 runs to score 1000 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders. If he achieves that, he will become the first man in the history of the IPL to score 1000 runs against one opponent. In the recent clash between the two sides in September, Rohit Sharma had blasted 80 and there is hope that he could hit a big score yet again against his favorite opponents.

KKR need inspiration

Kolkata Knight Riders have won only six out of 26 encounters in the 12 seasons of the IPL that have been conducted and they risk the chance of falling even further behind if they lose to Mumbai Indians on Friday.

The batting and the bowling have not been stable, with the batting order been shuffled up too many times in order to accommodate players. They have not been helped by the reporting of Sunil Narine’s ‘suspect’ action. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians have played an unchanged side for the last three to four games and they will be determined to continue the momentum.