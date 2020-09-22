IPL 2020 â€“ Kolkata Knight Riders aim to overturn horror head-to-head record against Mumbai Indians

Dominant! Lopsided! Nightmare. Which of these three nouns and adjectives define Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians? Dominant – Mumbai Indians. Lopsided – Mumbai Indians. Nightmare – Kolkata Knight Riders. That has been the nature of the rivalry between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders when it comes to the Indian Premier League. Where else can you find a head-to-head of 19-6 in 25 encounters in the IPL. You can find it in the clashes between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders. Such has been the dominance of the Mumbai Indians over Kolkata Knight Riders that it is simply jaw-dropping.

In every single edition of the IPL barring one, Mumbai Indians have never lost two games to the Kolkata Knight Riders in an edition. In IPL 2014, Mumbai Indians lost both times to Kolkata Knight Riders and they went on to clinch their second IPL crown, the first being in 2012.

The key factor in 2014 was that the first match was being played in UAE and Kolkata Knight Riders started off with a win. In IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians’ winless run in the UAE has extended to six matches and this will be the opportunity Kolkata Knight Riders will want to take in inflicting more pain on Rohit Sharma’s side. Dinesh Karthik and his team have a good depth when it comes to bowling and batting and they will be desperate to match Mumbai Indians toe-to-toe in this battle.

Team news

The situationhas improved dramatically for Kolkata Knight Riders as Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan and Tom Banton's quarantine comes to an end on September 22. All three gun players will be available for selection and this boosts KKR brilliantly. For the Mumbai Indians, they may want to replace James Pattinson with Mitchell McClenaghan. If Ishan Kishan is fit, he may come back to replace Saurabh Tiwary

Probable Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (c and wk), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Pat Cummins

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary/Ishan Kishan, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, James Pattinson/Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Match details

Match: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

Date and Time: 23rd September, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed stadium, Abu Dhabi

Statistics

Mumbai Indians have a dominant head-to-head record against Kolkata Knight Riders as they have won 19 out of 25 games in the IPL. Kolkata Knight Riders have managed just six wins in 12 editions of the IPL.