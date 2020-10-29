IPL 2020 Points Table, Orange and Purple cap update: Mumbai Indians all but through to playoffs, KKR in trouble

Mumbai Indians secured a crucial five-wicket win in their IPL 2020 encounter against Royal Challengers Bangalore and surged to the top of the points table with 16 points. With a Net Run-Rate positive and in excess of one, they are all but through to the playoffs barring a major miracle. If Mumbai Indians lose their next two games by a margin of 200 runs and Kolkata Knight Riders win by 180 runs, only then can Mumbai Indians be eliminated. The win for the four-time champions has increased pressure on Kolkata Knight Riders. If they lose to Chennai Super Kings in their clash on Thursday, their playoff chances will be jeopardised in a big way. However, the points table will get a major shake-up once the match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals match is finished.

These two teams are on 12 and 10 points respectively. If Kings XI Punjab win and Kolkata Knight Riders lose to Chennai Super Kings, then KL Rahul’s team will be one step closer to the playoffs. If Rajasthan Royals lose, then they will be eliminated from the playoff race as they can only get to 12 points. If Rajasthan Royals win both their games, they could seal their spot in the playoffs provided Kings XI Punjab lose to Chennai Super Kings in their last game and that Sunrisers Hyderabad lose one of their games.

Teams Matches Won Lost Points NRR Mumbai Indians 12 8 4 16 1.186 Royal Challengers Bangalore 12 7 5 14 0.048 Delhi Capitals 12 7 5 14 0.030 Kings XI Punjab 12 6 6 12 -0.049 Kolkata Knight Riders 12 6 6 12 -0.479 Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 5 7 10 0.396 Rajasthan Royals 12 5 7 10 -0.505 Chennai Super Kings 12 4 8 8 -0.602

Purple and Orange Cap holders

The Orange Cap race is still led by KL Rahul, the Kings XI Punjab skipper. Shikhar Dhawan is in the second spot but David Warner is staging a late resurgence after the knock of 66 against Delhi Capitals Devdutt Padikkal is the only uncapped player who has scored over 400 runs. Just to give perspective, Padikkal is just seven runs behind Virat Kohli’s tally of 424 runs. However, the fight for the Purple cap has become closer

Orange Cap (top three)

KL Rahul (Kings XI Punjab): M – 12, R – 595, Average – 59.5, Strike-rate – 132.22

Shikhar Dhawan (Delhi Capitals): M - 12, R - 471, Average – 52.33, Strike-rate – 147.65

David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad): M – 12, R – 436, Average: 39.64, Strike-rate – 134.57

Purple cap (top three)

Kagiso Rabada (Delhi Capitals): M – 12, Wickets – 23, Average – 16.87

Jasprit Bumrah (Mumbai Indians): M – 12, Wickets – 20, Average – 17.25

Mohammed Shami (Kings XI Punjab): M - 12, Wickets - 20, Average - 19.75