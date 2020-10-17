IPL 2020 Points Table, Orange and Purple Cap latest update: KKR’s loss opens up fight for fourth spot

Kolkata Knight Riders suffered a crushing defeat against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 and this has opened up the fight for the fourth spot in IPL 2020. While Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are firmly on top, the loss for Kolkata Knight Riders has given teams like Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals and even Kings XI Punjab a probability of staking a claim for the final four spots.

Kolkata Knight Riders suffered a crushing eight-wicket loss to Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2020 clash at the Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi. This was their 21st loss in 27 games against the four-time champions and this has once again intensified the race for the play-offs. With this win, Mumbai Indians are on top level on points with Delhi Capitals but ahead due to a superior Net Run-Rate. The loss for Kolkata Knight Riders has once again made them vulnerable. After eight matches, Kolkata Knight Riders are on eight points and heading into the double-header, there will be renewed determination from the three teams in the middle table.

For Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, the loss for Kolkata Knight Riders was much needed as a win for the two-time champions would have made their path slightly more difficult. All three teams are tied on six points and heading into the double header, their play-off chances have received a big boost.

Rajasthan Royals will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore and Steve Smith’s team will be determined to ensure that they win against Virat Kohli’s team and put themselves in the midst. The same goes for Chennai Super Kings, who will be aiming to sustain their resurgence with a win against Delhi Capitals. Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday and it is a match that could make or break Eoin Morgan’s campaign.

Teams Matches Won Lost Points Net Run-Rate Mumbai Indians 8 6 2 12 1.353 Delhi Capitals 8 6 2 12 0.990 Royal Challengers Bangalore 8 5 3 10 -0.139 Kolkata Knight Riders 8 4 4 8 -0.684 Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 3 5 6 0.009 Chennai Super Kings 8 3 5 6 0.384 Rajasthan Royals 8 3 5 6 -0.844 Kings XI Punjab 8 2 5 4 -0.295

Purple and Orange Cap holders

There is no change in the race for the Orange Cap with KL Rahul firmly leading the way along with Mayank Agarwal and Faf du Plessis. Virat Kohli has closed the gap and he will be hoping to continue his great run ahead of the clash against Rajasthan Royals. In the race for the Purple Cap, Kagiso Rabada is ahead of the pack with 18 wickets but there is a massive contest for the second spot with four bowlers tied on 12 wickets. Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Jofra Archer and Mohammed Shami are all level on 12 wickets but Mumbai Indians is the only team that has two bowlers in the top five

Orange Cap (top three)

KL Rahul (Kings XI Punjab): M – 8 R – 448, Average – 74.67, Strike-rate – 133.33

Mayank Agarwal (Kings XI Punjab): M – 8, R – 382, Average: 47.75, Strike-rate – 161.18

Faf du Plessis (Chennai Super Kings): M – 8, R – 307, Average – 51.17, Strike-rate – 146.9

Purple cap (top three)

Kagiso Rabada (Delhi Capitals): M – 8, Wickets – 18, Average – 13.39

Jofra Archer (Rajasthan Royals): M – 8, Wickets – 12, Average – 17.5

Jasprit Bumrah (Mumbai Indians): M – 8, Wickets – 12, Average – 20.33