IPL 2020 Points Table, Orange and Purple Cap latest update: KKR’s loss opens up fight for fourth spot

Headlines

Meet man who has designed Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani’s Antilia worth Rs 15000 crore

We're all grateful to PM Modi for his presidency, for India's presidency of G20: US

Made In India: SS Rajamouli announces 'biopic of Indian cinema', netizens say 'waiting for the masterpiece'

'Our time has come': Kangana Ranaut says Cabinet clearing Women’s Reservation Bill is creating 'Bharat of our dreams'

India rejects Canada’s ‘absurd, motivated’ allegations on involvement in Hardeep Nijjar’s assassination

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man who has designed Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani’s Antilia worth Rs 15000 crore

From Rifles To Drones, What Explosive Gifts Kim Jong Un Received From Russia?

We're all grateful to PM Modi for his presidency, for India's presidency of G20: US

Benefits of eating roasted peanuts daily

9 times Allu Arjun motivated us with inspirational messages 

8 highest-grossing Hollywood films in Pakistan

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

From Rifles To Drones, What Explosive Gifts Kim Jong Un Received From Russia?

Asia Cup 2023 Final: Player of tournament, runner up award; Check full list of awards | India vs Sri Lanka

Know why Gautam Gambhir Wants Someone to replace Shreyas Iyer From India's ODI World Cup squad

'Our time has come': Kangana Ranaut says Cabinet clearing Women’s Reservation Bill is creating 'Bharat of our dreams'

Made In India: SS Rajamouli announces 'biopic of Indian cinema', netizens say 'waiting for the masterpiece'

Was Sophie Turner spotted kissing co-star in Spain amid divorce with Joe Jonas? Here's the truth behind viral photos

HomeIPL

IPL

IPL 2020 Points Table, Orange and Purple Cap latest update: KKR’s loss opens up fight for fourth spot

Kolkata Knight Riders suffered a crushing defeat against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 and this has opened up the fight for the fourth spot in IPL 2020. While Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are firmly on top, the loss for Kolkata Knight Riders has given teams like Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals and even Kings XI Punjab a probability of staking a claim for the final four spots.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 08:49 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Kolkata Knight Riders suffered a crushing eight-wicket loss to Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2020 clash at the Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi. This was their 21st loss in 27 games against the four-time champions and this has once again intensified the race for the play-offs. With this win, Mumbai Indians are on top level on points with Delhi Capitals but ahead due to a superior Net Run-Rate. The loss for Kolkata Knight Riders has once again made them vulnerable. After eight matches, Kolkata Knight Riders are on eight points and heading into the double-header, there will be renewed determination from the three teams in the middle table.

For Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals, the loss for Kolkata Knight Riders was much needed as a win for the two-time champions would have made their path slightly more difficult. All three teams are tied on six points and heading into the double header, their play-off chances have received a big boost.

Rajasthan Royals will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore and Steve Smith’s team will be determined to ensure that they win against Virat Kohli’s team and put themselves in the midst. The same goes for Chennai Super Kings, who will be aiming to sustain their resurgence with a win against Delhi Capitals. Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday and it is a match that could make or break Eoin Morgan’s campaign.

Teams Matches Won Lost Points Net Run-Rate
Mumbai Indians 8 6 2 12 1.353
Delhi Capitals 8 6 2 12 0.990
Royal Challengers Bangalore 8 5 3 10 -0.139
Kolkata Knight Riders 8 4 4 8 -0.684
Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 3 5 6 0.009
Chennai Super Kings 8 3 5 6 0.384
Rajasthan Royals 8 3 5 6 -0.844
Kings XI Punjab 8 2 5 4 -0.295

Purple and Orange Cap holders

There is no change in the race for the Orange Cap with KL Rahul firmly leading the way along with Mayank Agarwal and Faf du Plessis. Virat Kohli has closed the gap and he will be hoping to continue his great run ahead of the clash against Rajasthan Royals. In the race for the Purple Cap, Kagiso Rabada is ahead of the pack with 18 wickets but there is a massive contest for the second spot with four bowlers tied on 12 wickets. Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Jofra Archer and Mohammed Shami are all level on 12 wickets but Mumbai Indians is the only team that has two bowlers in the top five

Orange Cap (top three)

KL Rahul (Kings XI Punjab): M – 8 R – 448, Average – 74.67, Strike-rate – 133.33

Mayank Agarwal (Kings XI Punjab): M – 8, R – 382, Average: 47.75, Strike-rate – 161.18

Faf du Plessis (Chennai Super Kings): M – 8, R – 307, Average – 51.17, Strike-rate – 146.9

Purple cap (top three)

Kagiso Rabada (Delhi Capitals): M – 8, Wickets – 18, Average – 13.39

Jofra Archer (Rajasthan Royals): M – 8, Wickets – 12, Average – 17.5

Jasprit Bumrah (Mumbai Indians): M – 8, Wickets – 12, Average – 20.33

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

On PM Modi's birthday, Kangana Ranaut compares him to Lord Rama and calls him 'architect of new Bharat'

7th Pay Commission: Good news on DA soon, check expected announcement date, hike, other details

India's richest Ganpati to deck with more than 66 kg gold, 295 kg silver in Mumbai

'Bloody dumb captain': Former Pakistan spinner criticizes Babar Azam, team management amid escalating injuries

Special Parliament Session live updates: 5-day session starts with PM Modi's speech

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with swimming pool, gym

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE