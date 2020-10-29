IPL 2020 playoff scenarios: Kings XI Punjab in strong position, KKR, SRH and RR hopes hang by thread

The IPL 2020 playoff scenarios are getting incredibly complicated with no team officially making it to the knockout stage. Mumbai Indians are all but through to the playoffs but for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals, there are some nervous moments ahead.

The IPL 2020 playoff race has become so intense and grueling that one slip-up by any team could drag them down quickly. Mumbai Indians are all but through to the playoffs after their win against Royal Challengers Bangalore. With a superior net run-rate of over one, it would need a mathematical miracle to knock them out. However, for the likes of Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals, their wait will now spill over into the next couple of games at least. With six teams separated only by four points, it will be a massive challenge for all the teams to secure the playoff spot.

The game between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings is important for Eoin Morgan’s team but the 50th clash of IPL 2020 between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals could decide the fate of all the teams. Here is the scenario of each of the seven teams that are still in the fray for the playoffs.

Mumbai Indians (Position 1)

P – 12, W – 8, L – 4, Points – 16, NRR (1.186)

Games remaining: vs Delhi Capitals (October 31), vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (November 3)

What they must do: They are all but through to the playoff. If they win one more game, they will automatically seal the top two spot. Even if they lose both, they will have to lose by a massive margin so that net run-rate suffers, almost close to 180-200 runs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Position 2)

P – 12, W – 7, L – 5, Points – 14 (NRR 0.048)

Games remaining: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (October 31), vs Delhi Capitals November 2)

What they must do: They face a tricky prospect against both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals. Royal Challengers Bangalore have lost their last two games against Chennai Supr Kings and Mumbai Indians. If they lose both games by a considerable margin and if Kings XI Punjab win both games and Kolkata Knight Riders win one game by a huge margin, then Royal Challengers Bangalore could be eliminated. If they win both, they are through to the playoffs. If they win one, it must be against Delhi Capitals and they should hope that Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab so that they can seal the playoff spot.

Delhi Capitals (Position 3)

P – 12, W – 7, L – 5, Points – 14 (NRR 0.030)

Games remaining: vs Mumbai Indians (October 31), vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (November 2)

What they must do: Delhi Capitals have suffered a big dip in momentum after losing three consecutive games. If they lose both their last two games, Delhi Capitals could be eliminated. If they win one game to Mumbai Indians, they have to hope Royal Challengers Bangalore lose to Sunrisers Hyderabad and that their final match is a shootout. If Delhi Capitals win both games, they will be through to the knockouts.

Kings XI Punjab (Position 4)

P – 12, W – 6, L – 6, Points – 12 (NRR -0.049)

Games remaining: vs Rajasthan Royals (October 30), vs Chennai Super Kings (November 1)

What they must do: The game against Rajasthan Royals will shake up the entire points table. If they win that match, they will knock out Rajasthan Royals out of the playoff race. If they win both their remaining games and Kolkata Knight Riders lose to either Chennai Super Kings or Rajasthan Royals, they can seal the fourth spot. If they lose both games, they will be upstaged by Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders, knocking them out of the playoff race. If they win one more game and lose the next, then they have to hope Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by a small margin.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Position 5)

P – 12, W – 6, L – 6, Points – 12 (NRR -0.479)

Games remaining: vs Chennai Super Kings (October 29), vs Rajasthan Royals (November 1)

What they must do: If they lose to Chennai Super Kings, then they are all but out of the playoff race. If they lose both of their last games, they are out. If they win one game and lose one, they will have to hope Rajasthan Royals lose to them and Steve Smith’s team beats Kings XI Punjab. If Chennai Super Kings beat Kings XI Punjab and KL Rahul’s side beat Rajasthan Royals, then Kolkata Knight Riders must beat Rajasthan Royals by a big margin. If they win both games, they will have to hope Kings XI Punjab lose one game and so does Rajasthan Royals.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Position 6)

P – 12, W – 5, L – 7, Points – 10 (NRR 0.396)

Games remaining: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (October 31), vs Mumbai Indians (November 3)

What they must do: They can spoil Royal Challengers Bangalore’s party if they beat them in Sharjah. However, they can only still get to 14 points. In that case, Kolkata Knight Riders need to lose both their games and Rajasthan Royals lose one game preferably to Kings XI Punjab by a small margin. If Kings XI Punjab lose to Chennai Super Kings, then Sunrisers Hyderabad could sneak through due to a superior net run-rate. If they lose one of their remaining two games, they will be eliminated.

Rajasthan Royals (Position 7)

P – 12, W – 5, L – 7, Points – 10 (NRR -0.505)

Games remaining: vs Kings XI Punjab (October 30), vs Kolkata Knight Riders (November 1)

What they must do: The clash against Kings XI Punjab is THE game. If they lose to KXIP, they are out. If they win both games, they have to hope Kolkata Knight Riders lose to Chennai Super Kings and Chennai Super Kings beat Kings XI Punjab. If Sunrisers Hyderabad lose one of their two games, then Rajasthan Royals can sneak in. However, they need to win the two games by a huge margin to improve their Net Run-Rate.