IPL 2020 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians â€“ Head-to-head and past encounters

If one looks at rivalries in the Indian Premier League, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians should be considered a mouth-watering prospect. Both have star players and individuals who can change the course of the game in a hurry. However, one closer look, it reveals to be a very lopsided and nightmarish rivalry for one particular team and that is the Kolkata Knight Riders. In 25 clashes between these two sides ever since IPL 2008, Mumbai Indians have won 19 out of them. Only six have been won by the Kolkata Knight Riders and that too very irregularly.

Kolkata Knight Riders have won two games in one edition against the Mumbai Indians only once and that was in 2014. The first game of IPL 2014 was in Abu Dhabi and it saw Kolkata Knight Riders get the better of Mumbai Indians by a comfortable margin. Now, though, Mumbai Indians are through with their opening game jitters and this is the time when they will start to peak. The clash in Abu Dhabi on September 23 might be a very tough one for Mumbai Indians.

Head-to-head encounters

Matches played – 25

Matches won by Mumbai Indians – 19

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders – 6

Last five encounters

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, May 05, 2019 – Result: Mumbai Indians won by nine wickets

It was a one-sided encounter as Kolkata Knight Riders struggled. Chris Lynn and Robin Uthappa hit aggressive 40s while Nitish Rana hit 26 off 13 balls as Kolkata Knight Riders managed just 133/7. In response, Rohit Sharma blasted 55 and Suryakumar Yadav hit 46 off 27 balls as Mumbai Indians registered a nine-wicket win.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, April 28, 2019 – Result: Kolkata Knight Riders won by 34 runs

It was a brutal assault by Andre Russell who smashed 80 off 40 balls. No bowler was spared in the Mumbai Indians’ line-up as all Kolkata Knight Riders batsmen got going. Shubman Gill hit 76 off 45 balls while Chris Lynn blasted 54 off 29 balls. Mumbai Indians were boosted by Hardik Pandya’s 91 off 34 balls which included nine sixes as Kolkata Knight Riders won a close match.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, May 9, 2018 – Result: Mumbai Indians won by 102 runs

Ishan Kishan blasted 62 off 26 balls which included six sixes as Mumbai Indians notched up 210/6. Kolkata Knight Riders were blown away by the Pandya brothers as both Krunal and Hardik took two wickets apiece and Mumbai Indians registered a massive win.

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, May 6, 2018 – Result: Mumbai Indians won by 13 runs

Suryakumar Yadav was in fine form as he hammered 59 off 39 balls and was involved in a 91-run opening stand with Evin Lewis. Robin Uthappa smashed an aggressive fifty while Nitish Rana and Dinesh Karthik provided good support but in the end, Kolkata Knight Riders fell short

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, May 19, 2017, 2nd qualifier – Result: Mumbai Indians won by six wickets

A poor performance from Kolkata Knight Riders’ batsmen saw them getting bowled out for 107. Karn Sharma took four wickets while Jasprit Bumrah responded with three scalps. Mumbai Indians chased the total down without any problems as Krunal Pandya hit 45 off 30 balls as Mumbai Indians completed the rout.