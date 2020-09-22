Munde baaro **** - KL Rahul’s Kannada abuse in IPL 2020 goes viral

KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Anil Kumble and Mayank Agarwal. The Karnataka connection in the Kings XI Punjab side is very prominent in IPL 2020. It is a wonder that the team has not been named to Kings XI Karnataka. KL Rahul is the skipper of the side and he is also keeping wickets. During one such incident in Kings XI Punjab’s game against Delhi Capitals, Rahul was spotted hurling an abuse in Kannada and that has gone viral on Twitter.

Rahul was seen trying to adjust his fielder to the fine leg fence but it seemed that he could not get the message. Rahul’s calm demeanor though resulted in a classic Kannada abuse.

Kings XI Punjab reeling from loss

Kings XI Punjab have appealed to match referee Javagal Srinath against the erroneous one-run short signal by umpire Nitin Menon in the IPL 2020 clash against Delhi Capitals in Dubai on Sunday. The incident occurred in the third ball of the 19th over of the match when Chris Jordan turned for a second run to get Mayank Agarwal back on strike. However, umpire Menon ruled it one-run short and it proved to be costly, with Delhi Capitals managing to tie the match and winning it in the Super Over.

Kings XI Punjab CEO Satish Menon has said the decision to appeal was taken as there was no ‘place for such errors’ in IPL and that this kind of decision could cost them a potential spot in the playoffs in the near future. “We have appealed to the match referee," he told PTI. "While a human error can happen and we understand that, there is no room for human errors like these in a world-class tournament like the IPL. This one could cost us a playoff berth. A loss of a game is a loss of a game. It is unfair. I hope the rules are reviewed so that there is no margin for human error,” Satish Menon said.

The appeal has been registered and it is highly unlikely that the result might be reversed. According to the IPL playing conditions, the onfield umpire can use the third umpire only in the case of a dismissal, boundary or the no-ball. The one-run short incident resulted in plenty of anger on social media, with Virender Sehwag calling for the Man of the Match to be given to the umpire.