IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab’s journey ends after controversial umpire decision in Chennai Super Kings match

KL Rahul’s Kings XI Punjab were eliminated from the IPL 2020 playoff race after another controversial umpiring decision against Chennai Super Kings.

In the beginning of IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab were on the receiving end of an umpiring howler against Delhi Capitals when the officials incorrectly called Chris Jordan’s second run as one run short. That had grave consequences as Delhi Capitals took the match into the Super Over and Kings XI Punjab lost the game in heartbreaking circumstances. In the 53rd game of IPL 2020, with Kings XI Punjab needing a win to keep their playoff hopes alive, the umpiring struck again, this time against Chennai Super Kings at the Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. The incident took place in the eighth over of the Chennai Super Kings chase. Ravi Bishnoi was bowling to Ruturaj Gaikwad and it was the fifth ball of the over.

Gaikwad sliced a flighted ball to backward point and Mandeep Singh dived forward to take the catch. Ruturaj Gaikwad waited whether the catch was taken cleanly. The umpire conferred and the soft signal was given out. The replays were not too conclusive, with some angles suggesting that some part of the ball was touching the grass when he took the catch. Others were not too clear. Shockingly, the third umpire over-ruled the decision and Gaikwad was allowed to bat.

KL Rahul had an intense discussion with the umpires and Anil Kumble, the head coach, was getting ready to storm into the fourth umpire’s room. That incident clearly rattled Kings XI Punjab. KL Rahul’s reaction when he took Faf du Plessis’ catch off Chris Jordan was a symbol that Kings XI Punjab had been hard done by the umpiring again. Ruturaj Gaikwad hit a hat-trick of fifties and backed by aggressive knocks from Faf du Plessis (48) and Ambati Rayudu, Chennai Super Kings won the match by nine wickets and in the process, dumped Kings XI Punjab out of the playoff race. Fittingly, it was Ruturaj Gaikwad who sealed the deal for Chennai Super Kings after getting a second chance which he has capitalised. For the third game on the trot, Chennai Super Kings had spoiled the chances of a team in their quest for the playoffs.

Overshadowed by controversy

The umpiring overturn clearly hurt Kings XI Punjab after Deepak Hooda had played a great knock to help Kings XI Punjab recover to 153/6. Faf du Plessis started off brilliantly and he signaled his intent with a six and a four off Ravi Bishnoi. Gaikwad, after starting slowly and on one run off nine balls, got a change in momentum when Mohammed Shami released the pressure with five wides to spoil a good over.

Following the catch incident, Gaikwad dug deep and he found good support from Rayudu as the duo went about their work without many hassles. It was a sad end to Kings XI Punjab’s campaign, which began in drama over umpiring and ended with controversy once again on this issue.

Earlier, Chennai Super Kings chose to bowl but KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal started well. The Kings XI Punjab skipper broke his own record of runs in one season to all but seal the Orange Cap in IPL 2020. However, Lungi Ngidi got both the openers and it was Imran Tahir who showed his class. He dismissed Nicholas Pooran and in the battle of the two 41-year-olds, it was Tahir who got the better of Universe Boss Chris Gayle.

At 73/4 in 12 overs, Kings XI Punjab were going nowhere but Deepak Hooda stepped up and smashed the Chennai Super Kings bowling everywhere. He hit two sixes off Ngidi and five years and 48 innings later, Deepak Hooda notched up his second fifty of the Indian Premier League. Hooda hit a six and a four to take Kings XI Punjab past 150, but in the end, the controversy and earlier inability to finish off close games has bit Kings XI Punjab hard as they crashed out of the playoff race.