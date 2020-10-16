IPL 2020: Jos Buttler replaces Steve Smith as Rajasthan Royals captain? Franchise posts cryptic tweet

October 16 seems to be the day of captaincy changes. After Kolkata Knight Riders announced that Dinesh Karthik would hand over the reigns of captaincy to Eoin Morgan, Rajasthan Royals have posted a cryptic tweet about Jos Buttler replacing Steve Smith in the side as the skipper for IPL 2020. In a photo on their official Twitter handle, Rajasthan Royals posted a photo of Buttler holding a tea cup and it is captioned, “Thankful for a boss like Jos.”

Under Steve Smith’s captaincy, Rajasthan Royals made a great start to IPL 2020 with magnificent wins against Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab in Sharjah. However, they suffered a four-match losing streak before registering a close win against Sunrisers Hyderabad. In the game against Delhi Capitals, they were undone by some special bowling in the death by Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada to lose by 13 runs.

Not for the first time

This is not the first time that Rajasthan Royals have changed their captain in the middle of the tournament. In IPL 2019, owing to a string of poor results, Ajinkya Rahane was replaced by Steve Smith as captain of the franchise in the second half of the tournament. Rajasthan Royals ended IPL 2019 in seventh spot, just above Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Rajasthan Royals and Jos Buttler’s first assignment as captain will be against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Rajasthan Royals need a win to stay alive in the contest while Royal Challengers Bangalore will be hoping to recover from the loss against Kings XI Punjab. Virat Kohli’s team are currently in third spot with 10 points but their negative Net Run Rate could be cause for concern. Rajasthan Royals have the worst net run-rate amongst all the teams.