IPL 2020: Hardik Pandya, Chris Morris reprimanded for breaching code of conduct

Hardik Pandya and Chris Morris have both been reprimanded for breaching the Indian Premier League’s code of conduct during the IPL 2020 clash between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi. In a statement released by the IPL, it said, “Morris has been reprimanded for breaching the Dream11 Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Mumbai Indians at Abu Dhabi. Morris admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.5 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct. Hardik Pandya, the Mumbai Indians all-rounder, has been reprimanded for breaching the IPL’s Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Abu Dhabi. Pandya admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.20 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct.”

The incident occurred in the fifth ball of the 19th over when Chris Morris gave a sendoff to Hardik Pandya. Having hit a six in the previous ball, Hardik Pandya mistimed a drive and he holed out to Mohammed Siraj at cover. Chris Morris appeared to be giving a sendoff and Hardik Pandya responded angrily. However, Suryakumar Yadav’s blazing, unbeaten 79 helped Mumbai Indians go on top of the table with a five-wicket win.

Suryakumar Yadav the star

Suryakumar Yadav had to suffer the heartbreak of being omitted from the Indian team for all the squads in the upcoming tour of Australia. However, he did not show his disappointment and he let the bat do the talking as Mumbai Indians benefited from his brilliance of finding the boundary on a regular basis.

“One over cover to Chahal and the back foot punch off Steyn were my favorites. I have worked on my game during the lockdown. I used to love playing on the on-side before. Pleased to have finished the game. The team management and Rohit told me before the start of the tournament that you have played enough to take the game deep. I am glad I have been able to do it,” Suryakumar said.

Kieron Pollard, the Mumbai Indians skipper, remarked that it was a good win but one cannot be reliant just on Jasprit Bumrah. “I try to analyze. I got the wicket of ABD. We can't just depend on Bumrah. But we would want other guys to step up as it is a team game. We lost a few wickets but Surya took us home. Imagine, someone coming in at that number and batting at that strike rate despite a wicket going down. The most he can do is continue performing for us. As an individual if you continue to be consistent, the rewards will come. I have always done what the team wants me to do. If the team performs well, I am happy,” Pollard said.