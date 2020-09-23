IPL 2020 â€“ Five most expensive overs in tournamentâ€™s history

Lungi Ngidi bowled a horrid last over in Chennai Super Kings’ clash against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2020 clash in Sharjah. His first two balls were hit for sixes while the next of his two deliveries were no-balls which were also dispatched for sixes by Jofra Archer. In his first two balls, Ngidi had already conceded 27 runs in two balls. The South Africa pacer bounced back in style with just three tuns in the next four balls. However, 30 runs came off the over and that proved to be costly as Chennai Super Kings lost the match by 16 runs in their chase of 217. This was the most expensive final over bowled in the history of the IPL.

This was not one of the most expensive overs in the IPL. Ngidi’s 30 runs, though, was added into the list of most expensive overs in the history of the Indian Premier League.

The most expensive over in the history of the IPL came in the 2011 edition between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kochi Tuskers Kerala. Prasanth Parameshwaran conceded 37 runs in just one over with Chris Gayle going berserk. Gayle smashed a six off the first ball, hit a six off a no-ball again before smashing two boundaries. The next two balls were hit for six and he ended the over with a boundary. Thus, the sequence of events in that over was 6,6nb, 6,4,4,6,4.

Raina’s carnage, Gayle’s destruction

Chris Gayle has been at the helm of most expensive overs that he has hit of bowlers. However, the next expensive over was conceded by Parwinder Awana when he was smashed for 33 runs during the second qualifier against Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2014. Suresh Raina was in a murderous mood as he raced away to 87 off 25 balls but Chennai Super Kings ended up short.

In the 2010 IPL clash between Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders, Ravi Bopara also conceded 33 runs in one over. Chris Gayle was once again in prime form as he was hit for fours and sixes at will. Bopara also bowled wides and the over was an eight-ball over. In IPL 2012, legspinner Rahul Sharma was blasted for five sixes in one over by Chris Gayle as he went for 31 runs.

Ashok Dinda also bore the brunt in the IPL 2017 clash between Rising Pune Supergiant and Mumbai Indians as the bowler was hit for 30 runs by Hardik Pandya.