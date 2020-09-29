IPL 2020 - Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable 11s, Abu Dhabi weather and pitch report

It is the clash of the table-toppers against the bottom-ranked team in IPL 2020. Delhi Capitals, who have won their first two games against Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings square off against Sunrisers Hyderabad who are at the bottom of the table after their losses to Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders. Sunrisers Hyderabad are the only team that has not yet scored points in IPL 2020 and they will be determined to break the rut. However, it will not be easy against a Delhi Capitals side that is high on confidence after two great wins.

Delhi Capitals have a good record against Sunrisers Hyderabad and their last encounter was memorable. Delhi Capitals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the eliminator of IPL 2019 and it was the first-ever victory for the Delhi Capitals franchise in a knock-out match of the IPL. The momentum of that match and the memorable start to IPL 2020 makes them favorites heading into the clash.

Weather conditions

The weather forecast in Abu Dhabi is slated for partly cloudy conditions with a high of 37 degrees and a minimum of 28 degrees. The humidity level is 50 percent but there will be the dew factor in the night.

Pitch Report

The previous match was played on a sluggish wicket which had assistance for both pacers and spinners. Although the wickets are flat, batsmen will have to apply themselves.

High scores

The previous match at the Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi saw a low-scoring encounter which saw Sunrisers Hyderabad reach only 142 but the highest score at this venue has also been 195, which Mumbai Indians achieved against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Probable 11s

Delhi Capitals - Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Ravichandran Ashwin

Sunrisers Hyderabad - David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan